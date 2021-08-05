Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Says He’s ‘At Peace’ With Risk of Missing Games

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is confident he can avoid missing more time with the team after a five-day absence this week.

Under NFL guidelines, Cousins was deemed a “high-risk” close contact with Kellen Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, after the quarterbacks met in a room too small to safely socially distance. The “high-risk” close contact designation is reserved for only unvaccinated players, leaving those unvaccinated prone to missing more time this season.

Cousins, who has shown no symptoms, produced six negative tests throughout the week but still had to wait the five-day period in respect to NFL protocols. The league has incentivized players getting vaccinated by reducing restrictions for vaccinated players through looser rules on social distancing, quarantine requirements, travel restrictions and mask wearing.

Cousins revealed on Thursday that he would adhere to protocols this season — essentially admitting he will remain unvaccinated and undergo the league’s strict guidelines for unvaccinated players.

“Asked if his life would be easier if he got the vaccine, Cousins said, ‘I’m at peace with where I’m at, and I’ll follow the protocols vigilantly,’ ” Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer gathered following Cousins’ Thursday press conference.

Cousins Calls for Extreme Precautions

Since the trio of Vikings quarterbacks landed on the COVID-19 reserve list, Minnesota has remedied the issue by holding meetings in a larger room. But that is just one of many facets that go into making it through a season.

Under stricter guidelines this season, Cousins has considered “whatever it takes” to navigate the protocols, including plexiglass and outside meetings in mid-winter.

“I do believe that as a leader of the team, it’s very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact because that is what it’s going to come down to. Did you have a close contact? So I’m going to be vigilant about avoiding a close contact. I’ve even thought about, should I just set up literally plexiglass around where I sit, so this could never happen again? I’ve thought about it, because I’m going to do whatever it takes.

“I said, ‘We can meet in the indoor, we can meet outside,’ ” Cousins added. “And I said, ‘If it means meeting outside under a goal post in January, if that’s what it takes to get to the playoffs and be in playoff games and win playoff games, then that’s where we’re going to meet.’ We’re going to avoid this close contact thing with everything we possibly can do.”

Cousins isn’t alone in his desire to face the league’s protocols versus getting vaccinated. The Vikings currently have the lowest vaccination rate of any team in the NFL at 64.5%, per the Washington Post. The Washington Post reported that 90% of NFL players are at least partially vaccinated.

Vikings May Need a Cousins Contingency Plan

Undrafted 2019 rookie Jake Browning was the last man standing on Saturday as the team’s only vaccinated quarterback on the roster. Browning took every snap that practice and was the Vikings’ QB1 through Wednesday.

Browning impressed throughout his stint with the first team, but once the regular season arrives, Minnesota’s chances would diminish greatly if the quarterbacks room saw another pause due to COVID-19 guidelines.

If Mond, Cousins and Stanley remain unvaccinated, the Vikings may need to bring in another passer who is both vaccinated and a serviceable backup that could lead the team.