Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Hints at Door Left Open for Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings‘ release of Dalvin Cook was months in the making as the four-time Pro Bowl running back was unwilling to take a pay cut since the start of the offseason.

Minnesota attempted to find a trade partner for Cook. But with no deal in sight, the Vikings opted to cut Cook and move forward.

However, Minnesota may not be out on Cook just yet.

Kirk Cousins addressed Cook’s departure at mandatory minicamps on June 14 and expressed that he’s still holding on to hope that the Vikings and Cook could reunite with the four-time Pro Bowl running back still wavering in free agency.

“I’m excited to see where he goes, I’ll always be pulling for him, and I’m kind of optimistically hoping we get him back — who knows,” Cousins said on Wednesday. “Maybe there’s an outside chance. We’ll see.”

Ex-Vikings RB Dalvin Cook’s Asking Price Revealed

It’s not clear what kind of pay cut the Vikings asked Cook to take, however, there is an idea of how much Cook is looking for to sign onto a new team.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show on June 8, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Cook is “not coming in for $4 or $5 million and is expecting a “significant” contract with his next team.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported on June 11 that Cook is looking for something “far closer” to the $10.4 million base salary he was set to earn this year with the Vikings.

As I've reported, wants something far far closer to 10.4 M he was to get from Minnesota — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 11, 2023

Most NFL teams have the cap space to support a $10 million a year deal for Cook this season, however, the team-building philosophy around paying a running back that much has disappeared from many front offices.

Ideally, Cook will sign with a new team by the start of training camp in late July. But if he remains unsigned, there could be an opportunity for Minnesota to try to sign Cook to a more modest deal.

“I wanted to take the time just to acknowledge the respect I have for [Cook] as a player and a person and the difference he’s made for our team,” Cousins added. “His toughness. His consistency. I think he’s been to four straight Pro Bowls, so that says it all right there.”

Vikings’ Decision on Danielle Hunter Comes Next

The conclusion of mandatory minicamps this week ushers in the de-facto summer break for the NFL. However, the Vikings front office still has plenty of work ahead, especially with disgruntled edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Hunter held out from minicamp, costing himself nearly $50,000 to put pressure on the Vikings to offer him a lucrative contract extension.

Minnesota cleared $9 million in cap space by cutting Cook, who was carried a $14.3 million cap hit before he was released on June 9. While extending Justin Jefferson. and T.J. Hockenson are high priorities, they do not need to be extended immediately. Those cap savings could be used to sweeten Hunter’s contract right now if the Vikings hope to keep the three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher around.

Trade offers have begun to circulate for Hunter, and with the departures of valuable veterans like Adam Thielen, Za’Darius Smith and Cook, Hunter hitting the high road would signal that the 2023 season is a true rebuild year for the organization.