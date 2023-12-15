Vikings Star Predicted to Sign $60 Million Contract

The Minnesota Vikings have spent the last two seasons trying to figure out a long-term solution at quarterback only to land on Kirk Cousins as their best option both times.

After an atrocious three-game stretch, in which the team has averaged a meager 11 points per contest, the Vikings remain in the same place. Cousins is bound for free agency in March but has said publicly he wants to stay in Minnesota — and considering the 35-year-old QB was playing the best football of his life during his second season under head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings should probably oblige.

If that is the franchise’s inclination, the question becomes one of money and time. How much should the Vikings pay Cousins on a new contract and what should the length of that agreement be? The quarterback is going to have a significant amount of say in both matters with the leverage his play and subsequent absence have afforded him.

On Wednesday, December 13, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus dubbed Cousins the No. 2 free agent in the upcoming class and predicted the QB will command a two-year, $60 million contract with $37.5 million guaranteed.

“An ill-timed torn Achilles derailed another strong season from Cousins, and he looked set to have a host of suitors in free agency, as he did back in 2018,” Spielberger wrote. “Cousins still has the requisite arm strength to throw to all levels of the field and has been as accurate as ever in recent seasons.”

Kirk Cousins, Vikings Remain Perfect Marriage on 2-Year Deal with Flexibility

Cousins was the subject of extensive trade discussion ahead of the October 31 deadline, particularly after the Vikings started the year 1-4 and then lost wide receiver Justin Jefferson for several weeks to a hamstring strain.

However, Cousins was able to lead the offense during the first three victories of the team’s improbable five-game win streak that followed, which had as much or more to do with Minnesota’s resurgent play on defense than anything else. Still, Cousins topped the NFL through eight weeks with 18 touchdown passes before suffering his injury and accomplished much of that work without Jefferson around to help him.

All of that is part of the case for Cousins cashing in yet again on a new deal, and could lead to an even stronger offer than $30 million per season from another team. However, Phil Mackey of SKOR North made the case Thursday for Cousins returning to Minnesota even if he can earn more elsewhere.

“What’s the difference, if you’re Kirk Cousins and his family, between $30 million and $40 million at this point? Play where you wanna play. Help your team,” Mackey said. “And if he signs a contract for two years [and] $60 million, and the Vikings can get out after the first year, it gives the Vikings so much flexibility they could pretty easily bring Danielle Hunter back at that point. … It feels like a perfect fit for both sides.”

Vikings to Start Nick Mullens vs. Bengals, Demote Josh Dobbs to 3rd-String

O’Connell has been visibly more frustrated in recent weeks when discussing the quarterback position, which makes sense given his lack of quality options and the stress that the offense’s stagnation has put on the team’s playoff chances.

As a result, the Vikings have chosen to start Nick Mullens on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Replacing Josh Dobbs, Mullens will be the team’s fourth starting quarterback this season.

Meanwhile, O’Connell dropped Dobbs to third-string and set up rookie Jaren Hall as Mullens’ backup. Hall started against the Atlanta Falcons on November 5, one week after Cousins suffered his season-ending Achilles tear. Hall left that game before the end of the first quarter due to a concussion, clearing the way for Dobbs, as Mullens was still recovering from a back injury that sent him to injured reserve a little less than one month before.

“We’re going to go in with Jaren as the [QB]2 and Josh is the emergency 3,” O’Connell told media members during a press conference Tuesday. “We’ll go through our normal process with those guys, with this game plan, making sure whoever is in the game that they feel good about the things that I’m calling.”