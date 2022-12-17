Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ Eye-Popping Outfit Goes Viral After Win Over Colts

Many have wondered what Kirk Cousins might do after pulling out another close win. The veteran quarterback captured the league’s attention with his shirtless, chains celebration on the team jet over a month ago.

But after a division-clinching win and the greatest comeback in NFL history, Kirko Chainz traded in his jewelry for a blazer that was just as loud in its fashion as it was in its statement.

Cousins approached the press podium after a historic 39-36 win over the Indianapolis Colts wearing a purple suit littered with Vikings logos and lettering.

While the jacket is sure to have broken a smile from even the surliest of scrooges, his explanation behind the blazer proved even more comical.

Kirk Cousins rocking a custom Vikings suit postgame. Respect. pic.twitter.com/q7EMkgEweZ — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) December 17, 2022

Kirk Cousins After Colts Win: ‘My Wife Dresses Me… So Yeah, Fun Jacket’

Asked about the jacket in his postgame press conference on December 17, Cousins revealed that his wife put the jacket out for him the night before the game.

Somehow, she knew the Clark Kent-like heroics the man in the suit would put forth on Saturday.

“My wife dresses me. She put it out last night and I looked at her like, ‘I don’t know.’ She nodded, ‘You gotta do it.’ So here we are. So it’s uh… yeah, fun jacket,” Cousins delivered diplomatically at the podium after throwing for 460 yards, four touchdowns and completing his 10th game-winning drive of the season.

QB1 has a new jacket pic.twitter.com/045KkHN6Ek — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 17, 2022

Down 33-0 at halftime, Cousins had just 43 passing yards. He became the first quarterback since at least 1991 to throw for 400 or more yards after halftime, helping the Vikings claw back into the game and mount the historic comeback.

It proved to be the greatest of his career, amounting to the Vikings claiming their first NFC North division title since 2017 and his first as the franchise’s quarterback.

Cousins admitted he doesn’t know how long the jacket had been in his closet, but it was clearly saved for a special occasion that has been a long-time coming for the veteran quarterback.

Asked if he would have worn it if his team had lost, Cousins deferred to his cognizance.

“I’m self-aware enough to not wear this,” Cousins said. “That would not have been the right play.”

Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Stunned After Learning of Largest Comeback in NFL History

In an on-field interview with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero after the game, Cousins was stunned when he learned that he completed the largest comeback in NFL history.

In NFL history? In NFL history,” Cousins repeated to Pelissero. “We just pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history. Okay, I need a second, Tom.

“How did we do it? It was an ugly first half. Found a way. A lot of phases a lot of plays. We’ll take it.”

“In NFL history?!” Kirk Cousins needed a moment to take it in: The #Vikings just pulled off the biggest comeback of all-time.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sOPxnJVKXQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2022

Cousins added that the energy in the locker room at halftime is where it all started.

“There was belief. Patrick Peterson said all we need is five touchdowns. I thought he was being sarcastic. Obviously, there was some yelling there was some frustration, but that doesn’t just happen. Basic people don’t do that, what we just did,” Cousins said, crediting his team for their extraordinary comeback.

Although the division and a playoff berth are sealed, the Vikings still have plenty to play for with the second seed in the NFC up for grabs. Minnesota could clinch a home playoff game by keeping hold of the second seed.