Vikings’ 1st Choice to Replace Kirk Cousins Declined Move: Report

The Minnesota Vikings desperately needed to add another quarterback this week with rookie Jaren Hall the only healthy signal caller on the roster following Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending Achilles injury.

Up against the league’s trade deadline on October 31, Minnesota landed veteran journeyman Josh Dobbs in a trade with Arizona Cardinals 48 hours after Cousins went down.

But Dobbs wasn’t the Vikings’ first choice to take Cousins’ spot on the roster.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that Minnesota was “keying in” on acquiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback John Wolford.

Wolford was on the Buccaneers practice squad but after several teams inquired about signing him off the practice squad, which would come at no cost, Wolford declined at least one offer and was later elevated to Tampa Bay’s 53-man roster.

“It’s not like it was Josh Dobbs or bust. John Wolford, he was the guy they really wanted but Tampa made the elevation, moved him up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster,” Wolfson said on a November 3 episode of SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast. “Wolford was the guy they were really keying in on but Tampa made that move.”

Wolford told the Tampa Bay Times it made “logical sense” to stay in Tampa Bay despite the interest he was receiving before his elevation.

Why does the mention of Wolford matter at this juncture?

Wolford credits his first-hand experience working with Kevin O’Connell in Los Angeles to his staying power in the NFL. His acclimation to playing quarterback in the NFL, with the help of O’Connell, is the same challenge Vikings rookie quarterback Hall faces this week ahead of his first career start.

“(Playing for O’Connell) would be an ideal fit for any rookie QB,” Wolford told The Athletic in April. “If I was one, I’d be champing at the bit to get to Minnesota.”

Bucs’ John Wolford Credits Kevin O’Connell’s Ability to Adapt

Undrafted in 2018, Wolford did not stick on an NFL roster until he landed with the Los Angeles Rams and O’Connell.

Wolford credited O’Connell for untangling the complexity of the Rams offense in his second season in Los Angeles when he began spending significant time with O’Connell.

From Alec Lewis of The Athletic:

Wolford, who was on the Rams’ practice squad in 2019, said it took him about a year to “feel pretty good” with the offensive system. Asked what he would have done had he been thrust into action before that point, Wolford said he thinks head coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ offensive staff could have pared down some of the complexity. Good coaches, he believes, are capable of adapting like that. That brings us to Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. During Wolford’s second season with the Rams, he spent a lot of time with O’Connell, who was the team’s offensive coordinator. O’Connell installed game plans and led the quarterback meetings. Their interactions shaped Wolford’s perspective, one that is shared by many former QBs and coaches who have spent time with O’Connell. That perspective is relevant as it relates to the conversation about the Vikings potentially drafting and developing a young quarterback in the coming years.

Wolford won his first career start in the 2020 regular-season finale after a season of guidance from O’Connell. It wasn’t pretty; Wolford completed 22-of-38 passes for 238 yards and threw an interception. But it was enough for him to stick around another two years and become the buzz of the trade deadline this season.

With Cousins out for the season, O’Connell will be tasked with simplifying his offense the rest of the way, starting on Sunday with Hall’s first career start on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Coach Offers High Praise for New Vikings QB Josh Dobbs

The Vikings settling for Dobbs is no slight to the former Cardinals quarterback. The trade, a pick swap involving either a sixth- or seventh-round pick for an Arizona seventh-rounder, was virtually a giveaway by the Cardinals.

Wolford likely would have served in the same capacity as Dobbs; a support role as backup to Hall in the short term.

But beyond that role, Dobbs offers veteran leadership and could have upside now in the best offensive situation of his career after seven seasons with seven different teams and nine total stops.

“You hear so many good things about Dobbs, how teammates love him. The word spreads. That’s how you survive this long as the ultimate journeyman,” Wolfson said. “He endeared himself so well in a couple spots that they brought him back.”

Wolfson added a piece of intel on Dobbs from an NFL coach that he received via text:

“Great guy. Very smart. Competitive and he wins over his teammates quickly,” the coach texted. “Solid arm talent. Above average athlete. I love that kid. “