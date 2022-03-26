‘Kirk’s Our Dog:’ Vikings Stars ‘Blown Away’ in Meeting With Cousins, Insider Says

It’s become clear that introducing a new regime within the Minnesota Vikings has been a mere changing of the guard.

First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who has carried “collaboration” as his M.O. within the Vikings organization, put the final stamp on a one-year contract extension with Kirk Cousins, tying himself to the veteran quarterback for half the duration of his own contract in Minnesota.

It’s a gamble, given Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer’s failure to get the Vikings closer to a Super Bowl after bringing Cousins aboard in 2018.

However, Adofo-Mensah and newly hired head coach Kevin O’Connell have brought a breath of new life in Minnesota that is maintaining its win-now mentality.

And Cousins is driving that message home.

Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber revealed that Cousins held a team meeting that shocked many of his teammates.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

‘Kirk Blew Everybody Away’

On the Unrestricted with Ben Leber podcast, Leber shared inside information on a team meeting that Cousins called where he discussed the team’s disappointing 2021 season.

Cousins was prepared with notes he took throughout the final year of the Zimmer era, which left those in the meeting impressed by the thoroughness and thought Cousins has put into his desire to win in 2022.

From Leber:

Let me just say this to everybody who says he’s not a leader. I will agree with you for the most part up until this point I do think he lacks some of the intangibles most people are looking for at that position. But there was a situation that happened this offseason that I’m privy to the information that has galvanized that locker room towards Kirk in ways that the public does not know. There was a meeting — all of the biggest names on the team at this meeting — and Kirk blew everybody away. In how he handled it the things that were said, the things that were said in that group, ’cause it wasn’t just played there were other people within the organization there. Apparently, a couple of guys walked out of the meeting and said, ‘Kirk’s our dog. Kirk’s our freaking dog.’ Apparently, Kirk came in very prepared for this type of meeting. Apparently, he had been taking notes all season long and laid it all out. I guess the guys were like, ‘Damn, this is a guy that we can ride with that’s going to have our backs at all times…’ Kirk’s been listening. And Kirk’s been writing stuff down. And Kirk has the team’s back.

Leber added that he “was really excited when they did announce the extension, that I want to see what this guy does with a head coach that actually respects him.”

Listen to the full segment at 1:10:00.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

The Ball is In Cousins’ Court

Throughout the first four years of Cousins’ tenure in Minnesota, the Vikings tried to win Zimmer’s way.

And Cousins wasn’t the fit at quarterback that Zimmer wanted.

There was mounting tension between the coach and quarterback that they tried to find amends to in the 2021 season by holding weekly film sessions together.

Despite playing like a top-10 quarterback over the past two seasons, Cousins hasn’t led the Vikings to a winning record since 2019.

But Minnesota appears to be doubling down on Cousins by pushing the organization in his favor: hiring an offensive-minded head coach who has a favorable opinion of him, keeping the offense intact and rebuilding the defense with key restructures and adding pivotal veterans like Za’Darius Smith.

Will it be enough to flip three or four losses to wins next season? That remains to be seen.

But it appears the Vikings are going for one last ride before severing itself from Cousins in 2024 and beginning a new era at the quarterback position.