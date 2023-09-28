Kirk Cousins Confronts His Vikings Future After 0-3 Start

Kirk Cousins replayed the missed opportunities of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers on his drive home — a ritual that he admits torments him.

“I hope my boys find something they’re as passionate about as I am about football,” Cousins said in a Wednesday news conference before adding an important caveat to his passion for football. “But I hope it doesn’t torment them the way football torments me. I mean, I’m crawling in my skin driving home from the stadium on Sunday.”

It’s a vicious reflection that has chiseled Cousins, a former fourth-round pick, into a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback. Fans saw what a toll the season takes on Cousins in Netflix’s “Quarterback” docuseries.

But it’s all a part of his effort to keep ascending in his career — something that Cousins is aware is in its waning years.

“You’re further along in your football career, so you realize you’re running out of time,” Cousins said. “When you’re younger you maybe are a little more willing to shrug your shoulders and know there’s more games up ahead and I think when you’re older you’re like it’s now you know it’s got to be now.”

Cousins leads the league in yards passing (1,074) and touchdowns (9) amid a contract year for the 35-year-old. A playoff berth seems to be the referendum for Cousins to be re-signed to a long-term deal, but the Vikings have a steep hill to climb after a 0-3 start to the season.

It’s a challenge that will come with its frustrations this season, but one Cousins willingly took on.

“I’m always reminded in March-April, when you’re saying we’re going to go another time around the horn you know you’re signing up for some frustrations here and there and some moments that you wish you could have back,” Cousins said. “That’s where we are right now and I’m thankful that we’ve been as explosive as an offense as we have been. There’s a lot to build on.

“But Golly, you’re sitting there in meetings, and you’re just frustrated. Because it matters to you.”

Vikings O-Line Earns High Grades With Dalton Risner Waiting in the Wings

Contrary to the eye test and frustrations of the amount of hits Cousins takes, the Vikings offensive line has earned high grades across the board.

Analytics expert Ben Baldwin compiled pass protection rankings from ESPN, Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions (SIS) and found Minnesota to rank fourth in the league.

Many debatable factors play into the grading systems. Cousins has only completed 18 of 40 pass attempts under pressure — when the offensive line has given up pressure, it’s been bad.

However, there are only 11 quarterbacks who face a lower pressure rate than Cousins (32.4%) this season, and that’s with Ed Ingram allowing the second-most pressures (13) in the league at guard.

When he is pressured, Cousins, who is one of only three quarterbacks who hasn’t scrambled yet this season, has had just 2.96 seconds to throw, the eighth-lowest time-to-throw in the league. The pressures that have occurred have arrived quickly.

All of this is to say that Minnesota has several positives to carry into a potential new starting five combination with Dalton Risner.

Vikings Replacing Ed Ingram Comes With Some Sacrifice

Risner has taken first-team reps in practice this week but the team has kept their cards to their chest about which position he could replace.

In all likelihood, it will be Ingram who will take a step back from the starting lineup. Ezra Cleveland is the 10th highest-graded guard by PFF and has allowed just six pressures and no sacks so far this season.

But removing Ingram from the lineup does come with a trade-off in the running game. Ingram has the seventh-highest run-blocking grade (75.7) by PFF, compared to Risner, who has been a below-average run-blocker for most of his career.

Fortunately, the potential return of Garrett Bradbury, out with a back injury the past two games should help counterbalance the changes at the guard spot.