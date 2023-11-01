Vikings Rival a Top Option to Land QB Kirk Cousins Next Season

Kirk Cousins‘ chances of re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings remain unclear after the veteran quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week.

An impending free agent, Cousins’ prospects will be less promising, coming off a serious injury at the age of 35. But there’s also the possibility the Vikings will not contend the rest of the season and land a top-10 draft pick that puts them in range of selecting a blue-chip quarterback prospect in next year’s draft.

Spending a valuable draft pick on essentially Cousins’ replacement would create an uncomfortable environment in the locker room. Ideally, Minnesota could sign Cousins to a one-year deal and give the rookie quarterback a buffer year in the NFL — but Cousins is looking for a multi-year deal.

That leaves the prospect of Cousins departing elsewhere realistic. Yahoo Sports’ senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson named four potential landing spots for Cousins next offseason, which includes the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

“Three specific fits could come into play, given their current quarterback situations and the fact that they feature an offense rooted in the coaching tree and scheme of Kyle Shanahan: The San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. There’s also the Miami Dolphins to consider, if Tua Tagovailoa suffered another string of concussions,” Robinson wrote.

The Packers offense has floundered with Jordan Love in his first season as a starter after three seasons as Aaron Rodgers‘ understudy. Green Bay has averaged just 17.5 points per game this season and may need a better option at quarterback by next season.

“The Packers will continue to get an extended look at Jordan Love, but if the current trend of mediocrity continues and Green Bay isn’t in position to draft another quarterback in April, veteran bridge options would almost certainly be on the table for 2024,” Robinson added.

Kevin O’Connell Addresses Kirk Cousins’ Future With Vikings

While the Vikings front office has maintained its flexibility in determining its future at quarterback, head coach Kevin O’Connell has stood by Cousins.

He did so again on Tuesday, October 31, in the wake of Minnesota trading for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs.

“Like I’ve said many times, Kirk Cousins is going to be healthy again,” O’Connell said, per ESPN. “I know he’s going to be a free agent after this season, but Kirk knows how I feel about him. That will be something that will hopefully work itself out. … You guys know how I feel about Kirk. Kirk knows how I feel about Kirk. I think he was playing as well as anybody in the National Football League.”

Vikings Rookie QB Jaren Hall Gets Week 9 Start vs. Falcons

While the Vikings made a move for Dobbs at the trade deadline on Tuesday, Minnesota has given rookie quarterback Jaren Hall the start on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

O’Connell called the trade for Dobbs a move to solidify the depth of the quarterback room, which includes Nick Mullens (currently on injured reserve) and Sean Mannion on the practice squad.

It appears to be Hall’s job to lose at this point, but with Mullens close to returning off the injured reserve list, a quarterback competition could be in play in the coming weeks.