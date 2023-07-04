Vikings Rival Positioned to Rekindle Interest in Kirk Cousins, Insider Says

Entering the final year of his contract, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made his intentions known that he won’t engage in any more contract talks until next March, potentially opening a window to take calls from other teams during the legal tampering period of free agency.

Unless the Vikings make him an offer he can’t refuse until then, Cousins’ phone line will be open to other suitors, sparking the perennial rumor of Cousins joining the San Francisco 49ers.

The Athletic’s 49ers beat reporter Matt Barrows addressed the potential that Cousins could be the 49ers’ plan in 2024.

“Yes, Shanahan loves Cousins. He has championed Cousins, now 34, since he was Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2012, the year Washington chose the quarterback in the fourth round. But he suspects he now has a younger, cheaper and more mobile version of Cousins in [Brock] Purdy, who is 11 years younger,” Barrows wrote in a June 29 mailbag segment.

Although the 49ers are committed to Purdy, Barrows didn’t strike down the possibility of Cousins sparking interest in San Francisco if their luck at quarterback does not turn around this season.

“Purdy, of course, is largely unproven. And he has suffered big injuries (oblique/elbow) in two of his eight career starts. Cousins, on the other hand, has been remarkably healthy in starting either all or all but one game in each of the last eight seasons. So if Purdy gets hurt again and both Lance and Sam Darnold falter as replacements, I can see Shanahan rekindling his interest in Cousins.”

Kirk Cousins ‘Not Plan A’ for San Francisco 49ers: Insider

The 49ers have tried to make it work with its stable of quarterbacks, however, injuries at the position in San Francisco have become as common as the Cousins trade rumors. The two go hand-in-hand every offseason.

Shanahan’s desire to acquire Cousins back in 2018 is well documented. After San Francisco did not land Cousins and instead traded for Jimmy Garroppolo, general manager John Lynch said Shanahan was “in mourning” because his “master plan” of having Cousins fell through.

Those feelings have likely festered throughout the quarterback carousel in San Francisco and could still push the 49ers to make a move if Purdy does not pan out in 2023.

“But he’s certainly not Plan A like he was back in 2017,” Barrows said of Cousins.

The 49ers sitting pat on their bets on Trey Lance and Purdy makes sense considering the draft capital given up to land Lance in the 2021 draft.

However, another year to look at Lance and Purdy could give San Francisco enough intel to consider finally going all in and gambling on a veteran quarterback who is capable of driving the offense and staying healthy.

Vikings ‘Dream Scenarios’ at Quarterback

While landing a generational quarterback in the top five picks of the draft would be ideal for the future, the Vikings are in no territory to be tanking anytime soon with their existing roster.

The Viking Age’s Ben Donahue outlined two “dream scenarios” at the quarterback position in Minnesota: that fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall rises to become a starter-level quarterback or Cousins takes the Vikings to at least a conference championship and sees an extension; the latter being more likely, according to Donahue.

“If Cousins can get the organization to a conference title game or … Super Bowl LVIII, look for the [Vikings] to sign him for at least three more years (or until Jaren Hall is ready),” Donahue wrote.