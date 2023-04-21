Justin Jefferson is the future at wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, but beyond him the long-term picture of the position gets murky.

The Vikings have often been discussed this offseason as among the NFL franchises looking to add a playmaker on the outside, particularly after they released homegrown hero Adam Thielen who is now a member of the Carolina Panthers. However, one pass-catcher already in-house in Minnesota told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert that he believes 2023 is his time to shine.

“I do, if I’m being completely honest with you” K.J. Osborn said when asked if sees next season as his turn to make a bid as the Vikings’ second option at receiver. “I know it’s an opportunity. I know there’s stuff ahead. We could still bring guys on and things like that, but at least I can say I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Next Season is Make-or-Break Campaign for Vikings Wideout K.J. Osborn

The Vikings selected Osborn out of Miami University in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He didn’t have a role in the offense during his first season but spent the last two campaigns as the team’s third receiver behind Jefferson and Thielen.

Over those two seasons, Osborn has produced 110 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He has one year left on his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract before hitting free agency in 2024.

Minnesota having yet to add another top-shelf performer to the wide receiver room ahead of next week’s draft means that 2023 could be lining up as a career-defining campaign for Osborn, who will either elevate himself to the status of NFL starter, and perhaps beyond, or potentially relegate his reputation to that of a strong bench contributor moving forward.

Vikings Need to Add Another Receiver in Free Agency or the NFL Draft

Whether the Vikings sign a wideout who can legitimately compete with Osborn for the No. 2 spot or they zero in on a player to bring depth to the unit, the team is almost certainly going to add at least one more pass-catcher to the wide receiver room before the start of next season.

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who has been a relative bust after Philly famously drafted him one pick ahead of Jefferson in the first round back in 2020, is currently listed at the Vikings’ third starter, per ESPN. Second-year wideout Jalen Nailor, former Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandon Powell and Blake Proehl round out the Vikings’ receiver room.

The options on the free agent market are minimal at this point in the offseason and Minnesota currently holds the rights to just five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, which means selecting a game-ready difference maker at wideout is something of a long shot unless the Vikings go receiver with the No. 23 pick in the first round.

If the Vikings don’t end up drafting a high-end wideout, or even if they do, Osborn said he will be ready to step into the No. 2 spot and thrive next season.