Vikings Pro Bowl Candidate Sends Frustrated Tweet After Lack of Playing Time

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd is on the verge of the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career — on special teams.

The fourth-year corner has had a breakout season under the direction of special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, becoming a menacing gunner and the heart of the third unit that’s played a significant role in the Vikings’ success this season.

Boyd was the top vote-getter for the NFC’s special teamers position in this year’s Pro Bowl, receiving over 16,000 votes so far as one of five Vikings players who are frontrunners at their position for the Pro Bowl.

However, Boyd, who has played just two snaps on defense this season despite a scourge of injury at his position, is left wanting more — airing his grievances with his lack of playing time on defense.

Vikings CB Kris Boyd Frustrated With Lack of Playing Time

After the NFL released an update on the Pro Bowl vote leaders on November 28, many fans took to Twitter to congratulate Boyd on his candidacy.

One fan, asking an “honest question,” pointed to Boyd’s lack of playing time despite a depleted cornerbacks room in Minnesota.

The fan tweeted: “You’re killing it on ST, but honest question with all the DB injuries why aren’t they giving you snaps on D?”

Boyd took the opportunity to elevate the question, retweeting and replying: “Knew I wasn’t tripping… Asking that question myself” followed by the facepalm emoji.

Knew I wasn’t tripping…Asking that question myself!!🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/RCItNPurpH — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) November 28, 2022

The Vikings’ problems at cornerback started when Cameron Dantzler landed on the injured reserve list four weeks ago. Fourth-round rookie Akayleb Evans has been out the past two weeks with a concussion, while second-round rookie Andrew Booth Jr. has been battling injury and underwent surgery for a knee injury he sustained in his first career start against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

Minnesota fortified the group by signing veteran cornerback Duke Shelley off the streets In Week 11. Shelley got the start over Boyd last week against the New England Patriots. Boyd was the only available backup behind Patrick Peterson, slot corner Chandon Sullivan and Shelley, however, the starting trio played all 55 defensive snaps.

Boyd has started in six games over the past four years and had been a frequent rotational contributor on defense. He owns a career 63.8 Pro Football Focus defensive grade and has allowed a 125.2 passer rating when targeted, although those numbers have come against a Vikings defense that had lacked a pass rush for the past two seasons.

Boyd’s been prone to mental errors in the past, his special teams contributions have been a transformation fans have clearly valued with his Pro Bowl bid this season.

“He’s a bully in between the lines he has a certain way of mentally playing with the opponent,” special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said of Boyd in a November 3 press conference. “KB does an unbelievable job of affecting the play and having a true impact. When you look at a guy like that, you talk about elite, premier special teams players, he requires two people if you want to stop him and that’s just the facts. That’s just the attitude and his mindset, that he’s unstoppable. And if you ask him, he says ‘he’s un-beep-witable… you can fill in the blank to figure out that one there.”

Reinforcements on the Way for Vikings Cornerbacks

Although Boyd airing his grievances with his playing time has just surfaced, his opportunity may have already passed with a pair of cornerbacks nearing their return.

Dantzler is expected to return the practice after serving a minimum four-game stint on the injured reserve list.

Meanwhile, Evans, the first backup to Dantzler, should make a return to the practice after missing the past two weeks in concussion protocol.