Kyle Rudolph Pens Emotional Farewell to Vikings But No Goodbye to Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph followed the news of his release from the team that drafted him 10 years ago with a heartfelt personal essay.

While his time with the Vikings has come to an end, Rudolph is not willing to bid Minnesota adieu.

In Dear Minnesota, a piece The Players’ Tribune published on Tuesday following Rudolph’s release, the 31-year-old tight end took fans through his decade-long journey with the Vikings, detailing how he and his family have embraced the North Star state.

Thank you Minnesota!! Although my time as a Viking has come to a close, my time as a MINNESOTAN is just getting started! https://t.co/eb2aP3O4vo — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) March 2, 2021

‘I Got So Lucky’

Rudolph was the top-ranked tight end coming out of the 2011 NFL Draft and had expected to be picked in the first round that year — a dream of his. He slid past tight end-needy teams he spoke with throughout the pre-draft process and had his viewing party spoiled after being passed on in the first round.

“Party over, dream over. I was pretty devastated,” Rudolph wrote.

He was taken by surprise when the Vikings, brimming with veteran tight end talent in Visanthe Shiancoe and Jim Kleinsasser, picked the Notre Dame prospect in the second round at No. 43 overall.

“I’ll be honest: It seemed a little random at the time,” Rudolph wrote. “Looking back on it now, though?? I’ve come to understand something about that moment…

“I got so lucky.”

‘I Always Felt Like This Place Believed in the Vikings’

Rudolph went on to explain why he, in hindsight, feels lucky to have fallen to the Vikings:

While Rudolph has recognized what makes Minnesota’s culture unique, he said there are certain things about the state and its denizens that he still hasn’t quite grasped in 10 years here.

‘It’s Not a Goodbye’

Rudolph took the opportunity to give thanks to the numerous teammates and Vikings staff who have helped him over the years.

While Rudolph bid his farewells to the Vikings organization, he closed his essay — not with a goodbye — but with “we’ll see you around.”

He detailed that while he may don a new jersey and move onto a new team, the family is staying put.

Here’s what he wrote:

