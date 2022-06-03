Ex-Vikings QB Calls Out the Real Reason Team Sticks With Sean Mannion

Why Kyle Sloter never got a chance with the Minnesota Vikings remains a talking point in the team’s fandom.

The fifth-year quarterback dazzled Minnesota fans in both the 2018 and 2019 preseasons but never dressed despite the Vikings outbidding eight other teams to sign him off of waivers in 2017.

Currently playing in the USFL to build his playing resume for a return to the NFL, Sloter spoke out about a change the Vikings underwent make when they signed Kirk Cousins — which may have played a factor in the team’s choice at backup quarterback.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Sloter Speaks Out on His Belief Why the Vikings Picked Mannion Over Him

Undrafted out of Northern Colorado in 2017, Sloter signed with the Denver Broncos and shined in his first NFL preseason, completing 31 of 43 passes for 413 yards for three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 125.4 passer rating — the highest of any rookie quarterback that season.

Despite the impressive preseason, Sloter was released by the Broncos at the end of the 2017 preseason. The Vikings clearly saw something in Sloter, offering him triple the salary practice-squad salary minimum and outbidding eight different teams for his services in the 2017 season.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

23 years old QB Kyle Sloter 6'4" 214 preseason highlights #Vikings PS ✌ pic.twitter.com/pKQIYVQE8Q — Footballzone (@UReady4Football) September 3, 2017

Sloter said he felt like he was valued that season, but when Minnesota signed Cousins, the team’s philosophy for its backup changed, and Sean Mannion was valued more for his ability to support Cousins, not his actual play.

“I think my first season (with the Vikings in 2017), they were grooming me for something,” Sloter told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater were on expiring contracts. But when Kirk came (on a three-year, $84 million deal in 2018), who was a big pickup for them, I think that changed things. When you commit that much money to a guy, it was about supporting Kirk.

“Sean Mannion was (two) years my senior, and I was just a young guy (in 2019), so that’s a big gap in knowledge. Although I think my play was superior (to Mannion’s), I think that they saw in Sean the ability to help Kirk in the classroom, and that was valued more.”

Sloter’s resume from the 2019 preseason, when he and Mannion competed for the primary backup job, gives truth to his belief.

He completed a gaudy 76% of his passes for four TDs and one interception, compiling a 120.0 passer rating. He also never gave up a sack. Mannion completed 66% of his passes for two touchdowns, an interception and a 93.2 passer rating.

However, the Vikings opted to move on from Sloter, releasing him in September 2019, which launched the 28-year-old into journeyman mode. Sloter has had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders since — primarily as a practice-squad arm.

But Sloter sees himself as much more and believes he hasn’t benefitted from the same investment drafted quarterbacks receive in the league.

“I think I’m a prototypical quarterback,” Sloter told Tomasson. “I know teams are looking for first-round quarterbacks in the draft, and I’ve been sitting there. I feel like what they’re looking for, they’re describing me. I’m 6-foot-5, 220 pounds with a good arm. I can move, and have a good head on my shoulders. So I feel like I’ve got everything it takes.”

Sloter Shines in USFL, Prepping for a Chance in the NFL

Sloter has led the New Orleans Breakers to a 5-2 record, leads the USFL with 1,499 passing yards and is third with nine passing touchdowns, displaying that he can win with higher stakes than the NFL preseason.

“I think I’m showing that I can lead a team, most importantly,” Sloter said. “I’m showing that I can win games, and finish in big situations. I think I’ve made a bunch of NFL throws with guys breathing down my neck.”

The Vikings brought Sloter back last season when Cousins and Mannion landed on the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of a pivotal Week 16 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Mannion was activated in time to start, but a lackluster performance and trust from playcallers led to an abysmal 37-10 loss that nixed Minnesota’s playoff chances.

Sloter, again, didn’t dress for the game, and was released after Cousins came off the list in time to start in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Bears.

Sloter hopes his USFL performance will give him more opportunities in the NFL once he is finished with the USFL season, ending no later than July 3.

“The reason I (played in the USFL) is to further my NFL career, and I hope I’ve turned some heads,” he said. “I can tell you there’s not 80 or 90 quarterbacks in the world who are better than me. I don’t think there’s 32 better than me. I know I can play (in the NFL).”