Larry Fitzgerald Keeps Watchful Eye on Vikings, Sounds Off on Patrick Peterson

Larry Fitzgerald remains a free agent after 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Future Hall of Fame receiver, born and bred in Minneapolis, has been relatively quiet in his annual decision-making in returning to Arizona, retiring or possibly moving on to a new team after signing single-year deals over the past five seasons.

Fitzgerald, 38, however, did make take notice of his former teammate, cornerback Patrick Peterson, picking off a pass from Kirk Cousins during OTAs in his new home with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Play makers making plays!! I would have had to tackle you lil bro. Can’t have that in OTA’s sets a bad precedence. Lol,” Fitzgerald tweeted.

Fitzgerald Defends Peterson From Rabid Cardinals Fans

Peterson, who signed with the Vikings this offseason after a decade with the Cardinals, could have some sway in convincing Fitzgerald to return to Minnesota.

At the very least, Fitzgerald has seen the backlash Peterson has faced since his signing with the Vikings as some Arizona fans on Twitter have spitefully wished that the team does not retire Peterson’s number.

Fitzgerald came to Peterson’s defense and perhaps is setting the table for his potential exit from Cardinals, who appear unwilling to re-sign him.

Expert Finds Fitzgerald’s Return to Cardinals Unlikely

The Arizona Republic’s Jeremy Cluff weighed the mounting speculation surrounding Fitzgerald’s decision and found Minnesota at the epicenter.

“If [Fitzgerald] were to decide to play for another NFL team, the Vikings certainly would be an intriguing option,” Cluff wrote. “Fitzgerald is from Minnesota and his father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., is a long-time sports reporter there. It’s hard to imagine the Cardinals wide receiver in another uniform, but if it were to happen, a Vikings uniform would make a lot of sense.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted the Cardinals’ spending at the wide receiver position and projected that Fitzgerald has been phased out of Arizona. And this was before Arizona entered the Julio Jones sweepstakes.

“The door seems to be closed on Fitzgerald in Arizona. The signing of receiver A.J. Green, which essentially gives him Fitzgerald’s spot behind DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, seemed to seal it,” Florio wrote. “Even if the Cardinals would opt to have four receivers who don’t participate in special teams, the Cardinals seem to have too much money tied up in the position, between Hopkins’ top-of-market contract and the one-year deal given to Green.”

A surge in betting on Fitzgerald’s odds of retiring, which skyrocketed to -250 (a probability of 71.4%), followed Florio’s report.

Florio has not counted out the ageless wonder. Minnesota remains a strong option for Fitzgerald to finish his career with his home state team he was once a ball boy for. The other option would be to chase a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he has close ties with several members of the coaching staff.