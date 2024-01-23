All-Pro WR Urges Kirk Cousins to Leave Vikings, Team Up in AFC

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is hoping for a new quarterback to throw him the ball next season — and Minnesota Vikings veteran Kirk Cousins is atop his list.

Appearing on “Two G’s in a Pod,” Adams was asked what quarterback he would like to play with if he could have his choice (beyond an obvious reunion with Aaron Rodgers). He teased the possibility of teaming up with Cousins, who has a realistic chance of leaving the Vikings as an impending free agent in March.

“A couple quarterbacks I really like out there. … If we talking about a dude that can just find somebody, I like a Kirk Cousins. I think Kirk Cousins is a really good quarterback,” Adams said, acknowledging Cousins is the top available quarterback in free agency. “As far as availability, I think Kirk’s a good a good player.”

Raiders Betting Favorites to Land Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in Free Agency

The month of January marks the NFL in limbo season where the majority of the league is looking forward to offseason moves while the contenders are still competing for their chance at a Super Bowl.

Plenty of speculation will be made in the following months before the NFL free agency window opens on March 13 — and that will create plenty of swings in betting odds.

Currently, Bookies.com has the Raiders with the best odds (+400) to land Cousins in free agency — a 20% probability. The Atlanta Falcons (+425; 19.1%) and New England Patriots (+500; 16.7%) are next behind Las Vegas before the Vikings, which have +600 odds and a 14.3% probability of re-signing Cousins.

Bear in mind, MinnesotaBets.com sees the Vikings as the favorite to sign Cousins with +150 odds and a 40% probability. Major sportsbooks have not weighed in yet on Cousins’ future, however, the consensus seems to consider a handful of external teams that could consider Cousins and are likely to at least pursue conversations with Cousins’ agent.

The Falcons, Patriots, Raiders, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers are all teams that have surfaced across numerous betting sites.

Kirk Cousins Vocal About His Openness in Following Bill Belichick to Falcons

Ultimately, all the outside voices and opinions have little say on where Cousins will land. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has maintained that there is an offer on the table for Cousins to re-sign. The onus is on Cousins to take the offer, likely a deal that has fewer guarantees and security than he’d prefer, or look elsewhere.

He has already considered another destination: Atlanta, which has interviewed Bill Belichick twice as their potential new head coach.

“Great respect for him as a coach, like everyone else in pro football,” Cousins said of Belichick, per CBS Sports. “If you go to that many Super Bowls, win that many Super Bowls, go to that many conference championship games, have the defensive production that he’s had for years and years, it says it all.

“I’m not going to turn down an opportunity to play with a future Hall of Fame coach, but we’ll have to see where March leads. It’s just a lot of unknowns right now.”