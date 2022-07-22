Lebron James Sounds off on Ex-Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater’s ‘Tough Guy’ Callout

Teddy Bridgewater showed again why he remains one of the most beloved NFL players by Minnesota Vikings fans in recent memory despite his departure from the team in 2018.

Bridgewater took to social media to call out a growing problem he’s seen among his fellow NFL peers.

“Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta,” Bridgewater wrote in a post on his Instagram. “You went to school, attended those classes and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on but the remaining 98.5% are only ‘football tough.’”

His message went viral, drawing over 54,000 likes, the support of several of the league’s biggest names, and even one of the most prominent figures in all of sports, Lebron James.

‘All Facts’

Bridgewater’s unabridged Instagram vent was met with support by former teammates Dalvin Cook and Stefon Diggs, Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parson, who commented “That’s real 🔥🔥.”

James also threw his support of Bridgewater’s message, posting the entire post with a salute emoji to Bridgewater.

Here’s the entire message from Bridgewater’s Instagram:

Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta. You went to school, attended those classes and some even go their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on that but the remaining 98.5% are only “football tough.” So don’t wait till you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tougher portray a “street image” cause it’s kids that’s looking up to everything we do. Plus it’s someone sitting in a cell or posted in the hood who might’ve been just as hood as you that would advise you otherwise. Kids don’t be fooled. You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you. Look at me, I’m far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the same hood and post up and it’s all love. I still keep the same 3 dudes around me. My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players. Choose your path. Can’t do both though.

Bridgewater Returns Home After Latest Signing

While Bridgewater has left his impact across the country through his journeyman playing career, his most recent signing has brought him closer to his foundational upbringing.

Bridgewater signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins back in March, a homecoming for the Miami-Dade County native who has fought through numerous challenges throughout his playing career.

The Dolphins are Bridgewater’s sixth team he’s played for since he was drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft. The 29-year-old bounced to the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and most recently the Denver Broncos.

And while he’ll start the ninth season of his career as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa, Bridgewater’s impact will continue to be measured beyond the field.