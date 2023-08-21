Vikings 1st-Round Pick Suffers Injury Ahead of Season: Report

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine suffered an injury at practice Monday, August 21, that left him sidelined for the remainder of the day.

Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Cine was limping after a special teams drill and was “favoring his right hip/leg.”

“Looks like Cine is done for the day,” Krammer said. “He’s watching DB drills off to the side after getting checked out by medical staff. Favoring right hip/leg.”

Vikings S Lewis Cine at Risk of Missing Final Preseason Game

In his second season since being selected 32nd overall in the 2022 draft, Cine has been working back from a lower leg fracture he suffered in Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.

Cine has been a full participant at training camp and played plenty of reps in the first two preseason games as the Vikings hope to evaluate him after he missed most of the 2022 season. He had seven tackles and a sack against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

The Vikings face the Arizona Cardinals in their final preseason game on Saturday. If Cine can’t play Saturday, only Theo Jackson and Jay Ward are available considering veterans Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus are not expected to dress for the game.

If that’s the case, Minnesota should consider signing a safety to play in the Cardinals game.

Polarizing Reviews of Vikings S Lewis Cine So Far

This preseason, Cine has flashed the explosiveness that he was highly scouted for back at Georgia, which is a positive considering the compound fracture he suffered less than a year ago.

But to say Cine is the third-string safety at this juncture in his career would have been a disappointment if known on draft day. Even before his leg fracture last October, Cine was only playing special teams.

Vikings Wire reporter Matt Anderson called out the slander shown toward Cine after he missed a tackle that went for a touchdown against the Titans. Anderson pointed out the fact he’s learning a new defense and coming back from a major injury.

“Dude literally had minimal playing time as a rookie before suffering a compound fracture. Spent the whole offseason rehabbing and learning a new defense,” Anderson said on X.

Sumer Sports vice president Eric Eager, formerly the lead analyst at Pro Football Focus, replied, saying that Cine not making an impact his rookie year combined with little ground gain so far this season is enough cause for concern.

“I think the fact that he had minimal playing time as a rookie before the injury is a valid reason to be down on him, especially considering he’s not playing now for the same reasons,” Eager said.

First-round picks are expected to contribute right away to their teams, and it’s undeniable that Cine’s start to his career has been disappointing.

Brian Flores’ defense is complex with reads for every position, which has left Cine having to dissect the play instead of reacting while still learning the system. There is a role for Cine in the defense, especially close to the line of scrimmage, and he still has plenty of opportunities to make an impact entering Year 2.