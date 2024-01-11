Vikings GM Puts $11 Million 1st-Rounder’s Future on Notice

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine‘s spot is not secure going into the 2024 season.

The first pick by the new Vikings regime under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Cine has not panned out as expected. His rookie year was deferred due to a lower leg fracture three weeks into the 2022 season but has had no limitations physically since spring OTAs and minicamps last year.

Under Brian Flores, the Vikings deployed three safeties on the field in various positions. Still, five players logged more snaps at safety than Cine. On a four-year, $11.4 million contract, Cine was a healthy scratch in 8 of 17 games this season and logged just eight defensive snaps — all in a blowout Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Adofo-Mensah’s first draft class has come under scrutiny considering the lack of return on his top picks — namely Cine and second-round corner Andrew Booth Jr. The Vikings general manager told local reporters in his end-of-year news conference that while Cine and Booth’s stories are unwritten, their futures with the team certainly aren’t either.

“Cine didn’t have a rookie year pretty much,” Adofo-Mensah said, per The Star Tribune. “He got the injury and now he comes to learn a new defense with Brian Flores, so I think that has to be considered. Then, Andrew Booth, same thing, learning from a new defense, adjusting to this style of play. We are continuing to believe in our people, pour into them with our player development resources – all the things we have in this building – but, as I said earlier, it is a results business at the end of the day, and we will see where we end up.”

A Tale of 2 Drafts for Vikings, Adofo-Mensah

Adofo-Mensah’s decision to trade the 12th overall pick he inherited from the shortcomings of the final year under Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer has only haunted him so far.

Enter the draft with just three selections inside the top 150 picks, Adofo-Mensah dealt the Detroit Lions the 12th and 46th picks in his first draft for No. 32, 34 and 66. Through several other trades, Adofo-Mensah moved up and down the draft board — including with the Packers, who took receiver Christian Watson at No. 34. Adofo-Mensah ultimately turned the first three picks (No. 12, 46 and 77) into six selections, picks No. 32, 42, 59, 66, 165, and 169.

Here are the players he selected in those first five rounds:

Rd. 1, No. 32: S Lewis Cine

Rd. 2, No. 42: CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Rd. 2, No. 59: G Ed Ingram

Rd. 3, No. 66: LB Brian Asamoah

Rd. 4, No. 118: CB Akayleb Evans

Rd. 5, No. 165: DT Esezi Otomewo

Rd. 5, No. 169: RB Ty Chandler

Outside of Ingram, who has shaped up to be a serviceable starting guard, and Chandler, the Vikings haven’t seen much from their top draftees from two years ago — especially their top four picks.

There’s likely some buyer’s remorse in the building considering Kyle Hamilton, who earned an All-Pro nod with the Baltimore Ravens in his second season as a pro, and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, Pro Football Focus’ eighth highest-graded cornerback, were both available at No. 12.

Adofo-Mensah’s second rookie class is already looking much better with Jordan Addison, Mekhi Blackmon and Ivan Pace Jr. looking like steady contributors for the future.

Pro Football Focus has the Vikings’ No. 2 in wins above replacement (WAR) from rookies on a per snap basis — meaning the Vikings got the second-highest quality snaps out of their rookies that played — second only to the Houston Texans who rode C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell to their first playoff berth in four years.

Vikings Must Get 2024 Draft Right

Adofo-Mensah stressed repeatedly that this a big offseason for the franchise that could pivot off Kirk Cousins after six years with the veteran quarterback.

Getting the quarterback decision right, with or without Cousins, will be tantamount to Adofo-Mensah buying himself more time to rebuild the rest of the roster.

The Vikings still have many needs on defense at edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback that must be addressed if the Vikings hope to contend.