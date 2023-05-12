Record-Setting QB Catches Vikings’ Eyes Ahead of Training Camp

Minnesota Vikings training camp is two months away, but the team still has a pair of roster spots available and could be on the verge of signing another quarterback.

University of Mary (Bismark, North Dakota) quarterback Logan Nelson will attend Vikings rookie minicamp after he received an invitation last week, 406 MT Sports reported on May 4.

A Division II All-American, Nelson, has a chance to earn a roster spot heading into training camp. Team tend to roster four quarterbacks entering training camp to help facilitate practice.

“They have a smaller QB room right now with a really good veteran quarterback (Kirk Cousins) playing at a high level,” Nelson told 406 MT Sports. “It would be great to make that team and learn from him. They just drafted a QB (Jaren Hall) in the fifth round. It will be good to be there to learn from him and compete with him. It’s exciting. I’m really excited. It’s a great opportunity for sure.”

Vikings Give QB Logan Nelson a Chance at NFL

Logan Nelson to the Minnesota Vikings | UMary Football 2023-05-04T04:11:42Z

At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Nelson excelled as a dual-threat quarterback for the Marauders.

In 2021, Nelson set the record for most passing yards in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and led all Division II quarterbacks with 339.3 passing yards per game. He threw for 3,732 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions that season.

Nelson struggled in 2021, throwing 14 touchdowns to 12 interceptions due to changes in the roster, however, he’s worked with quarterback coaches leading up to his tryout this weekend.

“I had a chance to go train down in Florida with the QB guru Tony Racioppi and got to train with other quarterbacks,” Nelson told 406 MT Sports. “Some got drafted this year, and some were signed. It was a real good time. I learned a lot and got a lot bigger and gained about 10 pounds when I went down there.”

With only two roster spots currently available, Nelson will have to impress to earn his keep in Minnesota.

“They have a certain amount of undrafted free agent contracts left and they bring anybody in who could potentially fit their team and hang around through fall camp,” Nelson said. “It’s basically a tryout. They invited a certain amount of players there.”

“To be an undrafted free-agent signee, that’s the goal,” he added.

Vikings Rookie Make Their Debut This Weekend

Rookie minicamps offer a first glimpse at the 2023 rookie class for the Vikings, who hope to see the group make an immediate impact.

First-round pick Jordan Addison will be the premier player to watch as he enters the organization as a contender to take the No. 2 wide receiver spot left by Adam Thielen.

Quarterback Jaren Hall will lead the offensive drills after being selected in the fifth round. Hall is considered a sleeper to develop into a capable starter after he filled Zach Wilson‘s shoes at BYU seamlessly, completing 468 of 718 passes (65.2) for 6174 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to the tune of a 158.2 passer rating.

Seventh-round running back Dwayne McBride will surely catch some eyes after he led all of college football with 1,713 rushing yards. NFL.com’s Lance Zerlein had a fourth-round grade for Mcbride, while the Vikings had a “starter grade” for the UAB product.