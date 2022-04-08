Patrick Peterson Strikes Down Odds of Vikings Drafting Generational CB Prospect

The Minnesota Vikings were the odds favorite to land coveted LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Minnesota had +250 odds of drafting Stingley with the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft.

However, those odds likely took a hit this week.

Stingley was deemed a top-three pick last August before suffering a foot injury that caused his draft stock to plummet — an advantageous development for the Vikings.

But on Wednesday, April 6, Stingley proved his most recent injury to be of little concern at his highly publicized pro day. Stingley posted times of 4.37 and 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a vertical leap of 38.5 inches.

Minnesota cornerback and LSU alumnus Patrick Peterson, who has lauded Stingley throughout the offseason, wasn’t optimistic about the odds Stingley falls to the Vikings after the prospect’s redemptive pro-day performance.

Peterson: Stingley Unlikely to Fall to Vikings at No. 12





DEREK STINGLEY JR. IS A NO BRAINER FOR VIKINGS TO DRAFT AT 12, BUT HE PROBABLY WON'T BE AVAILABLE Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden are back to chop it up on the Vikings and the NFL. First, they continue to analyze Derek Stingley Jr.'s game and why he would be a perfect fit in Minnesota. Next, P2 reacts to his former coach Bruce Arians stepping aside in Tampa in favor of his former DC,… 2022-04-08T14:14:06Z

Peterson reacted to Stingley’s pro day on the All Things Covered podcast and, unlike much of the NFL world, Peterson wasn’t shocked by Stingley’s performance coming off foot surgery for a Lisfranc joint injury.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Peterson said. “I think more people was concerned on how he was going to bounce back after the repair of the Lisfranc. I think he silenced all those questions. He’s arguably the best corner in this draft without playing half the season this year.”

Peterson added that with Stingley quelling much of the concerns about his return from injury, he’s unlikely to slide outside the top 10 picks in the draft and fall to Minnesota at No. 12.

“It’s not really taking a gamble ’cause he went out there showed that he can move. All of those concerns should be out the window,” Peterson said. “I do expect him to be the first corner taken. I don’t see him surviving at No. 12. That would be great if he is, but I don’t see Derek going past 10 honestly.”

Stingley established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in college football as a true freshman during the Tigers’ 2019 national championship run. He snared six interceptions and posted a 91.7 overall Pro Football Focus defensive grade that season, along with the highest coverage grade by a rookie on record. His reputation took a hit after injuries limited him to just 10 games the past two seasons.

Minnesota has many ties to Stingely, with Peterson involved as a mentor and the Vikings having Stingley’s former cornerbacks coach Daronte Jones on staff. Stingley’s father said his son would “run through a wall” for Jones, making a reunion ideal in Minnesota.

But after Stingley’s pro day, the LSU product is sure to garner more interest from teams ahead of the Vikings.

Next Best Option

Stingley is projected to be one of the top two cornerbacks taken alongside Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner. That leaves Washington State’s Trent McDuffie as the next best corner available for the Vikings at No. 12.

McDuffie is arguably the most experienced and versatile cornerback in the draft, playing both outside, in the slot and as a box safety at times for the Huskies. McDuffie has speed and smarts and has been deemed the best tackling corner in the draft. The only knock against him is being slightly undersized at 5-foot-11 and whether he can hold up in press coverage.

McDuffie’s tape also lacks the big-play ability that had scouts awestruck when watching Stingley’s freshman tape. However, he’s provided more consistency throughout his college career, allowing 16 receptions on 36 targets for 111 yards, zero touchdowns and a 52.0 passer rating his senior year.