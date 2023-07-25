Vikings Cut Rookie WR With Mysterious Injury Ahead of Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings made a series of moves on Monday to finalize their 90-man training camp, including releasing rookie wide receiver Malik Knowles with a non-football injury designation, per the NFL transaction wire.

An undrafted rookie free agent (UDFA), Knowles was signed shortly after the draft as an intriguing receiver and returner prospect coming out of Kansas State. At 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, Knowles was a big, versatile prospect who made plays with his size and speed.

He returned 61 kickoffs in five seasons, averaging 27.7 yards per return and posted three touchdowns. Last season, he was a dual-threat weapon in the offense, tallying 48 catches for 725 yards and adding 164 yards on the ground for five touchdowns total. Despite some inconsistencies in his career, Knowles showed he could compete against top-tier competition in 2022, posting three 100-yard receiving games against Big 12 teams.

Knowles’ ability to make defenders miss was a big reason the Vikings took a flyer on him after the draft. However, the injury seems to have gotten in his way of competing for a roster spot this summer.

Minnesota is in good shape with a deep receiver room and Kene Nwangwu as the leading kick returner this season.

While losing Knowles is a hit to the skills position group, the Vikings reinforced their offensive line with the signings of guards Bobby Evans and Jack Snyder and added tight end Colin Thompson.

Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison Says He Was Speeding Because of Dog Emergency

Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison garnered the national spotlight for the wrong reasons last week when he was issued citations for reckless driving and speeding citations after police said he was going 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone early Thursday morning.

ESPN’s Kevin Siefert reported on July 24 that “the updated citation included misdemeanor charges for speeding and reckless driving. A description of the incident issued by the Minnesota State Patrol notes that Addison ‘stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed.’

“According to the citation, a patrol officer observed Addison driving eastbound on I-94 Thursday at just after 3 a.m. at an ‘extremely high rate of speed,’ later clocked at 140 mph. The posted speed limit in the area is 55 mph,” Siefert added.

Addison, 21, was the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 draft. He issued a public apology the day after the incident.

“#Vikings WR Jordan Addison is issuing a statement regarding yesterday’s event: ‘Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry,’ ” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Receives Top Rank

Approaching the 2023 season, Heavy Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo ranked his top five receivers and, unsurprisingly, Justin Jefferson garnered the top spot in Lombardo’s rankings.

“Not only is Justin Jefferson a matchup nightmare, but he might be the most complete wide receiver in the game today,” Lombardo wrote.

“Between being one of the smoothest route-runners in the game, combined with an insane catch-radius, and uncanny ability to create separation, it’s little wonder that Jefferson is the focal point of the Minnesota Vikings‘ offense and one of the most prolific players at the position.”