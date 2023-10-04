Polarizing Vikings Star Pushes Back Against Media Criticism

Marcus Davenport admitted he let some of the outside noise in.

The prized free-agent addition by the Minnesota Vikings had barely played through the first three games of the season. Fans and media pundits alike grew frustrated.

However, the 27-year-old edge rusher blocked out the noise on Sunday, helping the Vikings defense hold the Carolina Panthers without a touchdown in a 21-13 victory. He tallied a sack and four tackles and was a noticeable difference-maker on the defensive front, getting enough penetration to help his teammates make plays.

Ailing with an ankle injury that held him to playing just four snaps in the first three games, Davenport played 45 of 72 defensive snaps (62.5%) snaps on Sunday (Danielle Hunter played 56 snaps, for reference).

In a postgame locker room interview after the game on October 1, Davenport admitted he let some of the criticism surrounding his status this season affect him before he made his true debut on Sunday.

“I’m lucky [for] the way my teammates embraced me,” Davenport said. “I kind of blame myself for seeing some outside things, you know, people like to talk. Some points I had to take personal, some of the things I had to let go. But I was lucky in that I had people almost every day checking on me and telling me to keep my head up.

“I’m a hater of the media right now because y’all hurt my feelings, but I’m past that. I’m just lucky to go out there and play with my teammates again.”

Marcus Davenport Shows Maturity: ‘I Need to Do More’

On a day where the defense allowed just 232 yards of total offense, tallied five sacks and scored on a Harrison Smith sack and forced fumble that was returned by D.J. Wonnum, Davenport wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.

“I don’t want to say a field day, but look, we had a lot of guys capitalize off of the plays that we can make,” Davenport said. “It’s just beautiful to see. I know we need to do more, I need to do more, That’s what we’re about to do.”

A reporter replied: “Sounds like you’re hard on yourself.”

“I am,” Davenport said. “Regardless, I need to do more.”

It was a moment of maturity for the 27-year-old who signed a one-year, $13 million prove-it deal with the Vikings in the offseason.

Last week, he was scrutinized for showing a lack of urgency to get back onto the field in a locker room interview before he was ruled out of Week 3’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

This week? He’s looking like everything the Vikings hoped he’d be. Now the only matter needed is consistency.

Kevin O’Connell’s 1-Word Review of Marcus Davenport’s Debut

One word came to mind when Kevin O’Connell watched the film from Davenport’s debut.

“Disruptive,” O’Connell said in his Monday news conference following Sunday’s win. “He’s such a force trying to guard 1-on-1.”

Davenport’s blend of speed and power makes him a moveable chess piece that can be deployed on the outside or inside, allowing him to exploit the soft spot on an offensive front wherever they may line up.

“That’s kind of what we envisioned for Marcus when we went out and got him,” O’Connell said. “It was awesome to see him go out and make it come to life.”