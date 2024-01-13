Vikings Dubbed a Top Landing Spot for Playoff Starting QB

The quarterback position represents the biggest question mark for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, and free agency is as viable of a path to an answer as any.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder floated Minnesota as a top destination for Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, who will start in that organization’s opening playoff game on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have many notable impending free agents, and Rudolph certainly didn’t fall into that category at the beginning of the year or even a month ago. However, there’s no denying that the team’s offense has been much-improved since he’s been under center. It averaged 17.9 points per game (28th in the NFL) for the entire season but moved up to 27.0 ppg (fifth) in the last three games. This is also a relatively weak free-agent quarterback class, and if this season has taught general managers anything, it’s that investing in a good backup signal-caller is important. Sunday will be an opportunity for Rudolph to show other teams what he’s got to potentially be brought in for a quarterback competition in training camp.

Mason Rudolph Viable Replacement for Vikings’ Backup QB Nick Mullens

The idea of Rudolph under center may be cause for several Vikings fans to roll their eyes and sigh with deep exasperation, but there is a legitimate case for adding him to the roster in several different scenarios.

The first is as a backup to Kirk Cousins, should the team re-sign its starter of the last six seasons. Nick Mullens remains under contract through 2024 but carries a salary cap hit of just $2.2 million next year and is a tradable asset.

Though Mullens has been competent in some ways as a career backup with 20 starts under his belt (5-15), his inability to protect the football cost the Vikings their chance at a playoff berth late in 2023.

Mason Rudolph Makes Sense as Veteran Signing if Vikings Draft QB, Part Ways with Kirk Cousins

A second scenario in which Rudolph makes sense in Minnesota will arise if the organization parts ways with Cousins and looks to draft a QB with the No. 11 pick, or trades up to acquire one even sooner. The Vikings may land themselves an experienced signal-caller like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. who is ready to start immediately.

In that case, Rudolph is a sensible backup with a track record of some NFL success. And if the player the Vikings land on as their QB of the future needs a year to develop under head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system, Rudolph can start and help the offense perform at a respectable level until that player is prepared to take the helm.

Rudolph is 8-4-1 as a starter during his NFL tenure. He has completed 63.5% of his 458 career pass attempts for 3,085 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. He also made just $1.08 million with the Steelers in 2023 and should prove an affordable option regardless of what the Vikings’ cap sheet looks like at the QB position next season.

Minnesota has nearly $40 million at its disposal for 2024 as of Saturday and should be able to afford Rudolph along with either Cousins, an early first-round QB or both.