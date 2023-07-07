Vikings Proposal Lands $90 Million Pass Rusher in Minnesota

Amove is on the horizon for the Minnesota Vikings, which have a roster spot open and the eighth-most available cap space ($17.8 million) in the league ahead of training camp.

Minnesota could go many different directions with that cap space, but the Vikings would be wise to invest in the defensive side of the ball after a reshuffling that sent six starters elsewhere.

The biggest loss was to the pass rush after Za’Darius Smith forced a trade to the Cleveland Browns. The Vikings signed Marcus Davenport to mend the unit, however, Davenport has struggled to stay healthy in his career, playing over 500 snaps or 64% of defensive plays once in his five-year career.

Signing another affordable, upside veteran would be ideal for the pass rush unit that lacks starting experience beyond Danielle Hunter and Davenport, and fortunately for the Vikings, there are many veteran pass rushers available in free agency.

Few have been as consistent as Melvin Ingram III.

Had to highlight #Steelers EDGE Melvin Ingram. So good yesterday. pic.twitter.com/pnZmU2F8Ui — Chris Trapasso 🏈 (@ChrisTrapasso) September 13, 2021

“Ingram has been a pillar of consistency for his whole career, recording nine straight seasons with a 70.0-plus pass-rush grade. A year after Ingram was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and immediately became their best edge defender for the stretch run, he signed a steal of a one-year deal with the Dolphins and once again played at a very high level, far outpacing his compensation,” Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Brad Spielberger wrote.

Ingram signed to a $1.67 million deal with the Miami Dolphins last season and racked up a $4 million cap hit after playing in all 17 games. He tallied eight sacks and a 71.0 overall PFF grade (including the postseason).

Entering the 2023 season at the age of 34, Ingram is likely bound to sign a veteran minimum contract with similar per-game roster bonus incentives baked in like his deal with the Dolphins. He’s earned nearly $90 million in his career and can afford to wait and see what teams are looking to be contenders this season.

Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Quinn or Kyle Van Noy are also available and could be signed to a similar contract.

No Progress in Vikings, Danielle Hunter Contract Talks

It’s been quiet on the Hunter front after the Pro Bowl pass rusher did not show up to mandatory minicamps last month, incurring nearly $50,000 in fines.

Hunter is seeking a long-term extension in Minnesota, which the Vikings have entertained but have yet to commit to the 28-year-old pass rusher who was once the youngest player to reach 50 career sacks at the age of 25.

Last season, Hunter tallied 11.0 sacks, playing every game after season-ending neck and pectoral injuries the previous two seasons.

Minnesota may consider trading Hunter if they can find the right trade package for him, but the consensus appears to be slightly in favor that a deal gets done before training camp.

Brian Flores Won’t Solely Rely on Edge Rushers to Create Pressure

While the Vikings have enjoyed having a pair of Pro Bowl pass rushers for most of the past decade, new defensive coordinator Brian Flores may not need a Pro Bowl tandem to create pressure.

Flores revels in showing Cover 0 looks, meaning there are no deep defenders lined up before the snap. The guessing game for opposing quarterbacks is which players will blits and which will drop back into coverage.

“[Cover] 0 gives people some issues. If you’re willing to give a Blitz 0 presentation and send them, they’ve got to prepare for it and have some answers for it,” Flores said February 15 media conference. “It becomes a cat and mouse game. Is it zero? Or is it not zero? Anyway you slice it, you got to be ready for it.”

This creates more opportunities for players other than edge rushers to create pressure. Inside linebackers, safeties and even corners will have their chance to rush the quarterback this season.

It’s a high-risk, high-reward philosophy that Flores embraces responsibly.

“I’m aggressive by nature. Philosophically, that’s something that I believe in,” Flores said. “Yeah, by nature I like to be aggressive. Not reckless. There’s a method to the madness. There’s a rhyme and a reason, whether it’s down and distance, field position, etcetera.”