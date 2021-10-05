Vikings Top Run Stuffer Undergoes MRI, At Risk of Missing NFC North Opener

The biggest presence on the Minnesota Vikings defensive line could be missing in the team’s NFC North opener against the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce battled an elbow injury throughout practice last week but was given the go on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He reaggravated the injury and exited the Browns game at the end of the first half.

Coach Mike Zimmer revealed Pierce would undergo an MRI on Sunday. Zimmer had not gotten any word of the results of the procedure before his Monday press conference.

Third-year defensive tackle Armon Watts replaced Pierce on Sunday and performed well, producing a 69.3 Pro Football Focus defensive grade and a 71.6 run defense grade.

Pierce’s status will likely be updated on Wednesday when the first injury report of the week is due.

Zimmer Expects Barr Back Soon

The Vikings defense had mounting expectations with nine new starters in the lineup after an abysmal 2020 season.

It’s yet to see its true potential with Anthony Barr yet to play in 2021. Barr has been dealing with a knee injury he sustained during training camp. Barr has been taking his recovery “day-by-day” and was adamant about returning when he is fully capable of giving his all to the game.

“I’d love nothing more than to be playing, but it’s something that I want to make sure I’m 100%,” Barr said in Week 3 press conference. “I think I owe it to myself and to the team to not put myself out there if I’m not going to be at full speed. But I feel like I’m approaching that point.”

Zimmer said he “thinks” Barr will make his season debut on Sunday when the Lions visit the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

If Barr returns to the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, it will be his first time playing at home in 385 days.

“We all anticipate it being obnoxiously loud,” Barr said approaching the team’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. “That’s kinda what we’re hoping. We draw a lot of energy from our home crowd. On third downs, that’s when they’re at their loudest and that’s when we need them the most. Hopefully, that’s the case.”

Cameron Dantzler Tests Positive for COVID-19

The 2021 season has been trying for cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

The second-year corner has been discouraged by the team’s weekly decision to start Bashaud Breeland over him and, after putting forth his best performance of the season in replacement of Breeland (who was out with an illness on Sunday), Dantzler came down with his own illness.

Dantzler tested positive for coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, per Ian Rapoport.

Dantzler revealed on social media that he is vaccinated. He will have to wait a minimum of 10 days to return to team activities under NFL COVID-19 protocols.