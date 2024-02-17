Vikings Listed as ‘Top Fit’ for ‘Electric’ Championship Playmaker

The Minnesota Vikings have several holes to fill this offseason, none more significant than quarterback where Kirk Cousins is set to his free agency. But Minnesota also needs to revamp its running game which ranked 29th in yards and 30th in touchdowns last season.

The most economical way to do that would be through the draft as the league continues to move away from handing out big contracts to running backs. The Draft Network’s Justin Melo believes they are a “top fit” for Michigan’s Blake Corum.

“Corum was electric for the Wolverines this season,” Melo wrote on February 15.

“NFL teams will appreciate Corum’s nose for the end zone. The No. 56 overall prospect in our latest TDN100 update, the Marshall, Virginia native is a patient, creative runner who evades defenders in tight quarters. Corum possesses natural spatial awareness that allows him to adjust his rush path as necessary.”

Melo projects Corum to be an “instant contributor” at the next level following his stellar senior season at Michigan which included winning the national championship.

His 1,245 rushing yards in 2023 were a step back from his 1,463 yards on the ground in 2022. However, Corum led the nation with 27 rushing scores and total scores (non-quarterback), adding another through the air.

Blake Corum ‘Should Appeal’ to Cap-Strapped Vikings Ahead of 2024 Draft

“Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is sorting through decisions at quarterback while also preparing to sign Justin Jefferson to a record-breaking extension,” Melo continued. “Adding Corum on a four-year, cost-controlled contract should appeal to the Vikings.”

Cousins will count for $28.5 million against the salary cap if he is not on the roster in 2024.

That amount increases if the Vikings fail to negotiate an extension with him before his current one-year, $35 million contract expires.

Cousins’ next contract is expected to be for several seasons and to come in around $40 million annually, per Spotrac. The Vikings have $28.9 million in cap space before making further moves this offseason.

Jefferson has voiced confidence in himself and his contract situation regardless of Cousins’.

Even if the Vikings move on from Cousins – and perhaps especially if they lose the four-time Pro Bowler – this offseason, a strong running game is any quarterback’s best friend.

The 5-foot-8, 200-pound Corum could revitalize a moribund Vikings backfield in 2024.

Vikings Running Backs Were Inconsistent

The Vikings already have five running backs under contract for next season. That includes Alexander Mattison, who led the team with 700 yards on the ground. He failed to score a rushing touchdown but did add three scores as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Top backup Ty Chandler also returns after posting 461 rushing yards and three scores. He logged the Vikings’ first 100-yard rusher since the 2022 season.

Chandler did average 4.5 yards per carry to 3.9 for Alexander this past season.

The Vikings also signed former Miami Dolphins back Myles Gaskins to a futures contract this offseason. He joins former Vikings draft picks Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride, who combined for 13 rushing yards total in 2023.