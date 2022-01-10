Vikings Fans Share Emphatic Reactions to Firings of Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings made it official.

Both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman have been fired, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

More from our breaking news segment on major changes in Minnesota, as the #Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman this morning. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EAftxyzAEY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

CBS Sports Jason La Canfora leaked Vikings’ ownership’s decision on Saturday, saying Zimmer would be fired, although Spielman was reported to “likely remain with the organization.”

Fan Reactions

After Pelissero broke the news, one fan referred to a previous comment by Zimmer that signing an expensive quarterback would tank the team.

Good .. Zimmer is taking a fall for Rick's multi million dollar mistake. Zim warned him of signing Kirk and now they are both likely out of a job — Outroyal (@Outroyal7) January 10, 2022

While Spielman had a polarizing draft history, his selection of Justin Jefferson remains a lasting legacy for the purple and gold.

And we will forever be grateful for that — Muggin_The_A-Gap (@branmuffinns) January 10, 2022

While Zimmer’s ousting was expected, Spielman’s comes as a surprise by ownership that had seemingly settled in mediocrity.

I didn't think Wilfs had it in them. Great day! I rather attempt and fail with a new GM than stagnate with this current one — Joey (@JamaicanSunset) January 10, 2022

One fan wished Zimmer would have stayed and relinquished control to a new head coach.

I honestly wish they just moved zimmer to dc and hired a new hc — 🐺 (@minnyszn) January 10, 2022

However, some fans are upset that Spielman was given the boot as well.

I’m fine with this as a Vikings fan, but awful choice firing GM Rick Spielman. — Bryan (@haptbryanc) January 10, 2022

Pro Football Focus’ Eric Eager said job openings in Minnesota are a landslide the best gigs available in the NFL.

the #Vikings are going to be the best job opening for both GM and HC and I'm not sure it's close — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) January 10, 2022

While neither Zimmer or Spielman delivered on the ultimate goal, there’s no denying the amount of entertainment both gave fans.

Thank you Rick and Mike!

Didn't end the way we wanted to but we made some great memories along the way. — DJ Skol (@Heyitslolz2) January 10, 2022

Zimmer ‘Repeatedly’ Clashed With Offensive Staff

Zimmer and Spielman appeared to be in good standing with the franchise after receiving contract extensions during the 2020 offseason.

However, Vikings ownership made a serious consideration of whether to retain Zimmer despite coming off a 2019 playoff appearance that included an emphatic walk-off win over the New Orleans Saints in the wild card round.

But after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, ownership was ready for a change with internal conflicts in the building.

“Zimmer was nearly let go a few years back, and sources said there was a clear mandate from ownership to be a true contender in 2021; Minnesota got off to a slow start, has erratic results from week to week and never sustained any momentum on either side of the ball,” La Canfora wrote. “Zimmer was under fire for the construction of his staff and has repeatedly clashed with offensive staff over the years.”

Zimmer had six different offensive coordinators during his eight-year tenure with the team. La Canfora added that Zimmer’s grating coaching style has worn the team down, prompting a change that should this offseason.

“The Vikings brass has been averse to change over the years and has been very loyal to Spielman, but Zimmer’s abrasive style has been an issue within that team for years, and the need to go in a different direction has seemed clear to many decision makers there in recent weeks, sources said,” La Canfora wrote. “Zimmer was long one of the most successful defensive coordinators in the NFL, and at age 65 would have numerous other opportunities to explore should he want to continue coaching in whatever capacity.”

Zimmer finishes with a 72-56-1 record as the Vikings head coach, ranking third in team history in wins, games coached (129) and winning percentage (.559).

End of Spielman Era

Since Spielman was promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2006, the Vikings went 131-123-2, reaching the playoffs six times, per the Star Tribune. They won only three playoff games in that span and came up short of a Super Bowl appearance twice. The Vikings are one of only four NFL franchises to not reach the Super Bowl since 2006 (along with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Washington).

Spielman’s final years with the organization could be defined by the inability to solve the team’s woes at quarterback. After selecting Christian Ponder 12th overall in 2011, Spielman’s first QB he solely picked lost his starting job in 2013. Since then, the Vikings have had six different starting quarterbacks.

Spielman was expected to receive a promotion in the organization while still leaving a void at the general manager position. His firing likely comes as a surprise to league sources who spoke with La Canfora.

“The Vikings brass has been averse to change over the years and has been very loyal to Spielman, but Zimmer’s abrasive style has been an issue within that team for years, and the need to go in a different direction has seemed clear to many decision makers there in recent weeks, sources said,” La Canfora wrote. “Spielman is very close with ownership and is trusted immensely; the team has spent big and has yet to win big, but several league sources said they would be very surprised if Spielman was not a part of the organization in some capacity moving forward.”

With the duo of Spielman and Zimmer gone, Kirk Cousins’ future with the team will he determined by an entirely new regime. That will likely start with the hiring of a new general manager, who will have a say in the head coach hiring.