Vikings Poach Veteran RB After Rising Star Lands on Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings have solidified their depth at running back by signing veteran back Myles Gaskin.

Gaskin, released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Vikings on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The Vikings released former first-round pick Jalen Reagor to make room on the 53-man roster, however, the urgency in signing Gaskin also comes in the wake of Kene Nwangwu landing on the injured reserve list, per a team release.

“RB Myles Gaskin, released yesterday by the Dolphins, is singing today with the Vikings active roster, per source,” Schefter reported on Wednesday, August 30. “Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha confirmed the deal with Minnesota, where Gaskin now will be reuniting with his former [head coach] Brian Flores, the Vikings’ [defensive coordinator].”

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with RB Myles Gaskin and OL David Quessenberry. RB Kene Nwangwu has been placed on IR and WR Jalen Reagor has been waived. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 30, 2023

A 2019 seventh-round pick by Flores in Miami, Gaskin played four seasons for the Dolphins, racking up 1,355 rushing yards in 38 games and 17 starts. He was the leading ballcarrier for Miami in 2022, accruing 612 rushing yards and three touchdowns while adding 234 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Gaskin is presumed to become an immediate contributor behind starter Alexander Mattison with second-year back Ty Chandler also being in the mix for carries. Undersized at 5-foot-10, 194 pounds, Gaskin projects to be a change-of-pace back and pass-catching option behind Mattison.

Seventh-round rookie running back Dewayne McBride did not impress enough to earn a roster spot this summer. He was waived on Tuesday and signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, while Nwangwu is slated to miss at least the first four games of the season.

Minnesota hosted visits with free-agent veteran backs Kareem Hunt and Mike Davis during camp, however, Gaskin, not even 24 hours as a free agent, was the Vikings’ choice.

The Vikings also signed former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle David Quessenberry.

Vikings Roster Still Fluid, More Moves Likely

While all 32 NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters by the deadline on August 29, more moves are bound to take place as teams assess the newly replenished free-agent pool.

Most signees at this point in the league year are no more than depth material, however, it’s the depth the Vikings desperately need.

The only catch is the Vikings will have to decide who’s worth letting go.

Vikings Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

There were a few surprise cuts on Tuesday that raised some eyebrows in the Vikings fan base. Outside linebacker Luiji Vilain and wide receiver Trishton Jackson were both players who were just on the bubble of making the final 53-man roster but were waived.

Fortunately, neither player was claimed by another team, allowing the Vikings to sign them to the practice squad along with 10 other players:

C Alan Ali

CB C.J. Coldon Jr.

DL Sheldon Day

WR Lucky Jackson

WR Trishton Jackson

RB DeWayne McBride

DL T.J. Smith

WR Thayer Thomas

OLB Luiji Vilain

OLB Benton Whitley

CB Jaylin Williams

CB JoeJuan Williams

Minnesota has four more spots left on the practice squad that they’ll fill out in the coming days. Rostering only eight offensive linemen currently, the Vikings would be wise to add to the group before the start of the season.