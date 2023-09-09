Vikings Re-Sign & Activate RB, Part Ways With Rookie WR

The Minnesota Vikings made one roster move of significant note a day ahead of the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported on Saturday, September 9, that the Vikings re-signed Myles Gaskin to the practice squad just one day after cutting him then activated the running back for Sunday’s game.

#Vikings signed Myles Gaskin to the practice squad and released Lucky Jackson from the practice squad. Gaskin and Benton Whitley elevated — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 9, 2023

“#Vikings signed Myles Gaskin to the practice squad and released Lucky Jackson from the practice squad,” Wilson wrote on X. “Gaskin and Benton Whitley elevated.”

Minnesota never actually intended to part ways with Gaskin long-term. Instead, the decision to cut him was a “procedural move,” according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. The plan was always to re-sign the RB and add him to the game-day roster for Week 1.

Myles Gaskin Could Play Major Role for Vikings Offense

Gaskin is a pickup of significant note for the Vikings, who have more questions than answers at the RB position heading into the season.

While he has only been with the franchise for a little over a week, Gaskin should compete with second-year player Ty Chandler for Minnesota’s backup job behind starter Alexander Mattison. Mattison spent his first four seasons as the No. 2 guy behind perennial Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, who is now a member of the New York Jets.

How Mattison will transition into the role of starter will be among the team’s top offensive storylines through the first few weeks of the season. Chandler carried the ball just six times for 20 yards last year, which makes his ability to handle RB2 duties an even bigger question than what kind of player Mattison will be as the go-to option in the Vikings’ run game.

Minnesota signed Gaskin in part due to an injury to Kene Nwangwu, the team’s kickoff return specialist who also figured to factor in at No. 2 or 3 on the depth chart at running back. The Vikings designated Nwangwu to the injured reserve list (IR) in late August, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Gaskin, who has spent the entirety of his four-year career with the Miami Dolphins, found himself out in the cold after the team hired head coach Mike McDaniel ahead of last year. The RB was the team’s go-to player at the position in 2021, appearing in all 17 games and earning 10 starts. Gaskin put up 612 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go along with 49 catches for 234 receiving yards and four scores, per Pro Football Reference.

Those numbers dipped to just 10 carries for 26 yards and four receptions for 28 yards across four games played 2022.

Vikings Make 2 Other Minor Roster Moves Saturday

Joining Gaskin on the active roster this week is Whitley, a 24-year-old linebacker playing in his second NFL season. Whitley has yet to play a regular season snap either on defense or special teams.

Jackson, the player Minnesota released from its practice squad on Saturday, is a 26-year-old rookie wide receiver. He played college ball at Western Kentucky.