Homegrown Vikings QB Files Injury Grievance After Being Cut: Report

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nate Stanley has filed an injury grievance against the Vikings, Pioneer Press beat writer Chris Tomasson reported on September 1.

Stanley, a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin, located an hour east of the Twin Cities, was released on July 19, a week before the start of training camp. He claims Minnesota released him while having a nerve injury that affected his leg and foot, and that he should receive payment from the Vikings because it was a football-related injury, according to Tomasson.

“Due to his grievance, sources said Thursday that the NFL has placed a $172,000 amount on Minnesota’s salary cap while the issue is being investigated,” Tomasson wrote. “That is 40 percent of the $420,000 injury split in Stanley’s contract that he would be entitled to if it were ruled he has an injury making him unable to play in the 2022 season.”

Stanley’s Injury History

Stanley was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He spent the 2021 season on the injured reserve list due to a back injury he required surgery on last October, per Tomasson.

He participated in spring drills, and sources say he has fully healed from his back injury per Tomasson.

“However, sources say that after spring drills ended June 8, Stanley developed a nerve condition that affected his leg and at one point resulted in him not having feeling in his foot. Sources say Stanley contends he then was waived by the Vikings when he was hurt,” Tomasson wrote. If Stanley was injured from football and the Vikings were aware of it, Minnesota should have rehabbed Stanley before releasing him.

Tomasson added that the Vikings declined to comment on the grievance, and Stanley could not be reached for comment.

Stanley worked out for the Green Bay Packers on July 25 but remains a free agent.

Vikings QB Room Looks Different

Stanley’s release before training camp was a move to give Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion the maximum number of reps in the battle for the QB2 spot on the roster.

But neither Mond nor Mannion could take the reigns of the job, leading to both quarterbacks being released on August 30. The writing was on the wall when Minnesota traded for Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Nick Mullens on August 22.

However, Minnesota gave Mond and Mannion one more shot to build on their preseason resume by playing them in a preseason finale against the Denver Broncos.

It proved to be their last game in purple and gold.

Mond was picked up by the Cleveland Browns off waivers, while Mannion chose to sign with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

Meanwhile, Minnesota signed Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough to their practice squad after the Lions released him with the hopes of re-signing the third-year signal caller to the practice squad.

Kirk Cousins remains the lone remaining quarterback from the Rick Spielman regime and is under contract through the 2023 season. Mullens is the only other quarterback on the active roster, boasting a 5-12 career record since he entered the league in 2017.