Vikings Predicted to Soon Bench Nick Mullens for $4 Million QB

The Minnesota Vikings are about to start their fourth quarterback of the season in Nick Mullens, though some don’t believe his tenure as the starter will have any real legs.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Monday, December 11, predicted that head coach Kevin O’Connell will bench Mullens sooner than later in favor of rookie Jaren Hall.

“Josh Dobbs, it’s over. Nick Mullens, maybe it’s starting, but I don’t think it’s going to last very long either,” Florio said. “I think Jaren Hall is gonna be in there eventually.”

Florio continued with a critique of Dobbs’ play that led to his benching.

“The Dobbs candle has burned out in Minnesota,” Florio said. “Just a little too frenetic, a little too much thinking, taking a lot of big hits, holding the ball too long.”

Chris Simms, Florio’s podcast partner on Monday, added his two cents on Dobbs as well.

“A little too much last play of the game type of, ‘I’m breaking a tackle, I’m gonna try to throw it here,'” Simms said. “It’s a lot right now.”

Jaren Hall May Still Be Vikings’ Starter Had He Avoided Concussion

Mullens entered last Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 0-0. He completed 9-of-13 passes for 83 yards and led the Vikings on a game-winning field goal drive.

As such, Mullens has earned the right to start next week against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it was Hall that Minnesota chose to start following the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by Kirk Cousins in late October.

Hall sustained a concussion during the first quarter of that start against the Atlanta Falcons, at which point Dobbs replaced him and began a whirlwind run that has now ended in relative disappointment.

Mullens was recovering from a back injury he suffered in early October and was not ready to go in Atlanta on November 5. Because of that, it is impossible to know if O’Connell would have chosen Hall or Mullens to start had both been healthy.

Barring any further injuries, Minnesota will go with whichever QB gives the team the best chance to win its final four games. With a 5-12 career record across stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, it is pretty clear what the Vikings can expect from Mullens. Hall offers the hope of more upside, however, he has far less experience than the six professional seasons under the belt of his counterpart.

Minnesota brought Mullens back over the offseason on a two-year deal worth $4 million, while the franchise spent a fifth-round draft pick to select Hall before signing him to a four-year rookie contract worth $4.1 million in total.

Vikings Still in Play to Win NFC North Division Over Lions

Despite all the bad injury luck Minnesota has endured and the lackluster performance of its offense over the last three games (33 total points scored), Florio pointed out that the team still has a legitimate shot not only to make the playoffs but to win the NFC North Division.

“The Vikings play the [Detroit] Lions twice. The Vikings control their destiny,” Florio said. “Not that the Vikings are gonna beat the Bengals in Cincinnati because I don’t think they will. But if they should, they get the Lions and [Green Bay] Packers at home, then [play] at Detroit. They can still win that division, somehow, which is ludicrous to think they even have a chance, especially the way their offense performed yesterday.”

Detroit is 9-4, while the Vikings are 7-6 and the Packers are 6-7. The Chicago Bears are currently in last place at 5-8 but have won three of their previous four games. Minnesota is 1-0 against Green Bay this year and has already split the season series with Chicago.