Vikings QB Nick Mullens Gets Brutally Honest on Being Benched

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens did not shy away from his emotions after being benched.

In a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 16, Mullens threw four interceptions and committed seven turnover-worthy plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed that he would evaluate the quarterback position entering a make-or-break matchup with the Green Bay Packers on December 31.

O’Connell opted to take a chance on fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall, citing the imperative to “maintain possession of the ball.”

Mullens admitted that he felt he let the team down, turning the ball over six times in his two starts, which both resulted in losses that have tanked Minnesota’s playoff chances to 20.5%, per ESPN’s Power Index.

“I totally understand. To me it’s pretty cut and dry. If I turn the ball over, I’m probably not going to be in the game. I feel like I let the team down and that sucks,” Mullens told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert on December 29.

This Sunday’s game against the Packers will have a heavy sway in the playoff chase. A win would boost the Vikings’ chances of making the playoffs to 47%, hence the difficult decision to make a change at quarterback.

“You can’t turn the ball over and expect to be a successful QB. It sucks because I felt like we have a great group, and to see guys go through so much during the season, and you get in and you really feel like you let your team down, that weighs on you a good bit,” Mullens added.

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Prepares for Must-Win Win Matchup vs. Packers

This week, Hall embarks on his second week ever being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

His first start in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons was cut short. After completing 5-of-6 throws for 78 yards in the opening minutes of the game, Hall scrambled outside the pocket and took a hit in the red zone that landed him in concussion protocol for two weeks. Josh Dobbs, just five days after being traded, relieved Hall midgame.

Hall said he’s learned his lesson to play more reserved and take the amount of grass that’s given by the defense.

“It took about two weeks and then I started feeling myself again,” Hall said. “You’ve got to realize how fast guys play. You’ve got to be smart about the times you use your legs, and you’ve got to get down. There’s no superhero ball you need to play. The game is won over four quarters, not one play, and you’ve just got to remember that.”

Hall is striving to keep the stakes of Sunday’s game below the surface throughout his week of preparation with a playoff appearance on the line against the Packers.

“You let the important stuff, it kinda play into your preparation,” Hall said. “You just go through your process and then come game day, as long as you stay focused on that process, you don’t worry about all the external factors.”

Vikings Flew Too Close to the Sun With Nick Mullens

Although Mullens’ recklessness with the ball was a bane to the Vikings’ success, he did unlock the offense after several weeks of stagnant play.

Mullens led the Vikings offense for 424 yards of total offense in his first start, a Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the first time the offense surpassed 400 yards since a Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mullens fit the mold of an accurate pocket passer the offense was built around, but his arm talent and decision-making lag behind Kirk Cousins, leading to risky plays where he forces the throw he believes he can make.

O’Connell would be wise to scheme Hall out of the pocket on Sunday, but after watching the Vikings coach’s game plans with Dobbs, he appears to want his quarterback to stand in the pocket and let a talented pass-catching group make the plays.

If Hall can capture the competence in the scheme that Mullens has with less risky play, he may be able to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.