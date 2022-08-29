Brett Favre Sounds Off on Vikings QB: ‘He Broke All My Records’

The Minnesota Vikings‘ newest quarterback has a legend in his corner.

Nick Mullens, acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, has the fast track to take the QB2 job behind Kirk Cousins after an uninspiring showing this preseason from incumbent backups Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion.

The need to acquire Mullens comes with the hope Cousins doesn’t miss a game. But if the veteran quarterback does miss time, a capable backup who has proven they can win an NFL regular-season game is an important insurance policy to have.

Winning is the important quality Brett Favre sees in Mullens.

“Nick is a great leader, as well as a student of the game,” Favre told Vikings.com on August 22. “High football I.Q. but most important a winner! Look at his track record, and you will see he has won everywhere he has been.”

Mullens and Favre’s connection can now center around the camaraderie of playing in the purple and gold, but it also runs much deeper.

‘He Broke All My Records’

Both alumni of Southern Mississippi, Favre and Mullens are two of the most storied Golden Eagles quarterbacks.

Favre was on the fast track to success while playing for Southern Mississippi from 1987 to 1990. He started his first college game at the age of 17 and became the program leader in most passing stat categories.

However, Mullens came along and broke those records.

Both playing four seasons of college football, Mullens totaled 11,994 passing yards and 87 touchdowns in four seasons for the Golden Eagles, while Favre tallied 7,695 passing yards and 52 touchdowns.

But Mullens’ production wasn’t enough for him to become a draft prospect. He instead walked on with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

After leading the 49ers to a 34-3 victory over the Raiders in his pro debut in 2018, Mullens received a call from Favre in the middle of an on-field interview.

“Nick, I couldn’t be more proud [of] you,” Favre told Mullens, whom he had helped train ahead of his college Pro Day, per Vikings.com. “What a great start. But I’m not surprised at your success. I wish you the best. You know that.”

Favre added with a laugh, “He broke all my records. How could I not remember him?”

Mullens Prepared to Take Over If Needed in Minnesota

Mullens didn’t stop with just Favre’s records.

In October 2020, he joined Joe Montana as the only 49ers quarterbacks in franchise history to throw for 220-plus yards in nine straight games, per Vikings.com.

Despite not playing in Saturday’s preseason finale, Mullens appears to have already won the QB2 job behind Cousins after an impressive showing against the Vikings in their preseason opener on August 14. He completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and a 34-yard touchdown completion in a 26-20 Raiders win.

“It’ll be fun to just hear [O’Connell’s] process and how he thinks, along with all of the other guys in the room, Wes as well,” Mullens said, via Vikings.com “So it’ll be really exciting to just hear, learn and even from the first practice, so far I can tell it’s a very insightful group with a lot of really cool intricacies to this offense.”

Mullens, who owns a 5-12 career record, has started in just one game since suffering a season-ending elbow injury late in the 2020 season.

However, he remains excited for his next opportunity in the NFL at the age of 27.

“Anytime you’re out there on the field, you’re putting your résumé on tape basically,” Mullens said. “And I’ve kind of kept that mindset really through my five years — this will be my sixth year in the NFL — anytime you’re playing, anytime in front of people watching, that’s an interview, so I’ve got to take advantage of it when the opportunities come.

“You just kind of be where your feet are, that’s what I’ve always worried about and focused on,” Mullens added. “Whatever the opportunity and the task is at hand that’s what I’m going to focus on, so I don’t enjoy comparing opportunities and things like that. Anytime you step on the field, it’s a new opportunity, so that’s what I really enjoy most.”