Vikings’ Nick Mullens Turns Heads With Comment After Lions Loss

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens stood unshaken at the press podium moments after throwing his fourth interception that cost the Vikings the NFC North division title in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

The veteran backup was considered the safer, more consistent option to newcomer Josh Dobbs after stepping in for Dobbs and leading a game-winning scoring drive against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But in his past two starts, Mullens has offered even more highs and lows than Dobbs as a passer. Despite fueling the offense to 407 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns passing, Mullens has thrown six interceptions along with a handful of turnover-worthy plays that went the Vikings’ way.

After his final interception on Sunday floated and wobbled through the air before landing in the arms of Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, Mullens stood confident in his performance.

“I just have to take the next step. I believe I’m a very good quarterback but what does it take to make the next step,” Mullens said in his postgame news conference, adding that ball placement was his prime struggle on Sunday.

Nick Mullens’ Arm Does Not Match His Confidence

A Southern Miss. alumnus, Mullens has embodied one of his mentors and fellow alumnus Brett Favre during his time in Minnesota.

On Sunday, Mullens threw the ball further downfield than any Vikings quarterback since Favre in 2010.

“Mullens pushed the ball downfield all game. His average attempt traveled 14.6 yards downfield, most by a Vikings QB since Brett Favre in 2010, per @ESPNStatsInfo,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted. “He threw 18 passes of 15+ air yards, more than any QB in the past 2 seasons.”

The difference is Favre had the arm talent and hit a better payoff on those risks compared to Mullens.

Mullens’ deeper shots downfield were by design, according to coach Kevin O’Connell. The Lions had suffocated the running game to the degree that O’Connell felt the offense’s best chance was to move the ball through the air and attack the middle of the field.

It worked well, most of the time. Mullens threw for more than 400 yards for the second time in his career. There were plenty of highlights; he knows where to throw the ball.

However, most of his interceptions and blunders weren’t a matter of poor decision-making or accuracy, but his strength in delivering the ball.

Mullens said that he had the decision to either lead Justin Jefferson or hit him on the spot on his final throw of the day. Mullens, in his confidence, did his best Favre impression and tried to lay it on Jefferson.

His arm talent did not live up to the Hall of Famer, and it isn’t an aspect of his game he can change in his sixth year in the league.

There is no next step for Mullens, but rather a recalculation in his gunslinger ways. Whether O’Connell can make that work in an offense that is built to exploit long-developing routes remains to be seen.

Vikings Fans React to Nick Mullens After Lions Loss

Mullens’ comment turned heads on social media as fans chimed in on his assessment of his play.

“Isn’t ball placement implied on an interception? Fumbling and holding the ball too long are also things he needs to work on,” one fan wrote. “When he makes his reads and gets rid of the ball he can be accurate but when he forces plays he just doesn’t have that type of arm to make those throws.”

Another fan took a shot at Mullens for his take on ball placement being his only problem on Sunday.

“That last throw looked like a punt. He had a clean pocket, able to step up and everyone was open based on the wide view. Bizarre that the ball came out of hands like that,” they wrote.

In fairness, Mullens deserves credit for driving the Vikings offense, but patting himself on the back publicly seems to be the bigger issue with fans.