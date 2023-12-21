Vikings QB Nick Mullens Put on Notice Ahead of Lions Matchup

When Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in October, Nick Mullens was the heir apparent to the Minnesota Vikings offense had he not been on injured reserve at the time.

And although Mullens has claimed the spot by meeting Kevin O’Connell‘s expectations against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, he is not afforded the same security a bonafide starter would have after a pair of costly interceptions in the game.

When asked to take the temperature of Mullens’ job security after O’Connell called out some “critical errors” in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Saturday, December 16, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson shared that there is a leash on Mullens ahead of a pivotal Week 16 matchup with the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions.

I don’t know how long it is, but yes, there is some sort of [leash],” Wolfson said on SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast, adding that the Vikings are reluctant to play rookie Jaren Hall but would pull Mullens if he plays too reckless. “If it’s multiple catastrophic mistakes on Sunday, I don’t know how you wouldn’t in the moment make the change.”

Nick Mullens Must Forget Gunslinger Mentality to Hold Onto Starting Spot

Mullens throughout his career has been known as a gunslinger quarterback. He’s thrown interceptions in 16 of his 26 games played and thrown multiple interceptions in eight of his 18 starts. He hasn’t thrown an interception in just four career starts.

As a sixth-year veteran, Mullens has learned to play inside a system, but at his core, he wants to sling the ball and be a playmaker.

O’Connell called Mullens’ second interception against the Bengals a classic case of a quarterback trying to do too much. Mullens tried to throw the ball away while being dragged to the ground and wound up tossing the ball into the lap of Bengals lineman B.J. Hill.

It was one of two interceptions Mullens threw that were both inside the Bengals’ 25-yard line that effectively left points on the board. A field goal on either of those drives would have made the difference in a game that went to overtime.

Mullens acknowledged that he should have taken the sack on the play, but hindsight is always clearer outside of the heat of the moment.

“Just take the sack and kick the field goal,” Mullens said, reflecting on the play, per the Pioneer Press. “You already have points there, so take them.”

He’ll look to improve in his second start this week. But with the NFC North division title on the line, the Vikings cannot afford to lose a game due to Mullens’ recklessness.

Vikings QB Carousel a Rarity in the NFL

The Vikings’ quarterback carousel is a rarity in the NFL with just 29 teams since 1950 to start four different quarterbacks in a single season, according to ESPN.

Mullens claimed the starting spot that was rightfully his as Cousins’ primary backup to begin the season.

Hall stepped in when Cousins went down with an Achilles injury on October 29 and Mullens was still on injured reserve with a back injury.

Hall flashed promise, completing 5-of-6 pass attempts for 78 yards in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons before being knocked out of the game with a concussion. Josh Dobbs took over the rest of the way with less than a week of preparation following his trade from the Arizona Cardinals.

Dobbs ultimately lost the job after throwing four interceptions in a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears and failing to score through three quarters against the Las Vegas Raiders — prompting O’Connell to bench the veteran journeyman for Mullens.

Mullens is tasked with putting the Vikings on the right side of history by helping Minnesota join just four teams that have made the postseason despite the changes at quarterback.