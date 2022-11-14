Vikings Catch the Eye of All-Pro Free Agent After ‘Unbelievable’ Win Over Bills

The Minnesota Vikings have caught Odell Beckham Jr.‘s eye.

Considered a team outside the list of Super Bowl contenders, the Vikings made a statement by upending the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime on November 13. The win curried favor in the national media, which didn’t see Minnesota as a contender without a signature win.

But defeating the Bills, who were the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, made a statement that didn’t miss Beckham.

The All-Pro receiver is considering his next team in free agency and is hoping to sign by the end of November, ESPN reported on November 13.

However, the Vikings, which have many connections to Beckham, appear to be on his radar. In response to the stunning upset that has vaulted the Vikings to contender status, Beckham tweeted: “UNBELIEVABLE GAME !!!!”

Vikings Remain ‘Guarded’ on Odell Beckham Jr. Talks

While several of the NFL’s biggest names and franchises are throwing their hats in the Beckham sweepstakes, Minnesota has stuck to one of its M.O.’s of remaining quiet on matters of this magnitude.

On a November 3 episode of the SKOR North podcast, Judd Zulgad speculated that Minnesota could still be in on the free-agent market as the team is ascending to its best start since 2009.

But while Bills general manager Brandon Beane said his organization would “be crazy” if they didn’t give him a look and New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said his team would “consider” signing Beckham, according to SkySports, the Vikings’ tend to keep quiet when it comes to major moves.

That can be evidenced by a left-field trade for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline and the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Jalen Reagor before the start of the season.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has harped his diligence in entertaining every option to improve the team. A discussion about a star like Beckham is bound to surface. And as Minnesota continues to roll and is positioned to play multiple home playoff games, a move for a free agent like Beckham is still in the cards even though the team hasn’t been as vocal as other contenders.

“The Vikings people are 100%, when it comes to this type of move, guarded,” Zulgad said. “So the Vikings are not going to throw their hat in the ring, even if privately it is.”

Vikings Connections to Odell Beckham Jr. Run Deep

Beckham’s midseason signing with the Los Angeles Rams last November put the Rams offense over the top and helped the team win the city its first Super Bowl.

Beckham is looking to do the same with his next team, with a winning culture being tantamount to team success. That’s happening already in Minnesota with first-year coach Kevin O’Connell.

As the Rams’ offensive coordinator, O’Connell helped Beckham unlock his former glory after years of floundering in Cleveland.

Not to mention there’s also a bevy of connections to Beckham that could help coax the three-time Pro Bowl receiver to join the Vikings.

Beckham and Justin Jefferson are like brothers, having known each other since they were teenagers, along with other LSU connections like Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter and Ed Ingram as well.