Vikings Window to Sign All-Pro Wideout Reopens Unexpectedly

The book on the Minnesota Vikings adding another high-end weapon to the offense this season appeared written after the team pulled off a trade for tight end T.J. Hockenson. It seems now, however, like there could be one chapter yet to author.

Odell Beckham Jr. made a public show of his meetings with three franchises after the Thanksgiving holiday, giving the impression he was ready to play again nearly nine and a half months after tearing his ACL in the second quarter of the Super Bowl. The wideout has met with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys over the past several days but has yet to ink a deal.

The Cowboys earlier this week expressed concern about Beckham’s recovery, saying their medical evaluation indicated a reasonable chance that the receiver wouldn’t be able to go until the postseason. Linebacker Micah Parsons told the Dallas Morning News subsequently that Beckham wouldn’t be ready to play for another five weeks. The NFL playoffs will begin six weeks from now.

Beckham appeared on a Thursday Night Football edition of The Shop on Prime Video on December 8, where he made some interesting comments about his return timeline.

"I'm not saying I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point."@obj talks more about his playing future this season. 🏈: @Raiders vs. @RamsNFL#TNFonPrime | Watch #TNFinTheShop NOW on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/RKGJrbsrq6 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 9, 2022

“I haven’t made the decision,” Beckham said. “I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

Beckham’s Injury Status May Allow Vikings to Get Back in on WR

Vikings insiders reported that the team’s primary focus leading up to the November 1 trade deadline would be to add a playmaker to the offense, with a slant toward the wide receiver position.

Then, Irv Smith Jr. got hurt, a deal with the Detroit Lions for Hockenson opened up and Minnesota executed its trade for a playmaker — only at the tight end position. It seemed at that point that the Vikings may have decided against pursuing a wide receiver, Beckham or otherwise, in free agency.

But just a few days later, the team restructured the contract of offensive lineman Brian O’Neill, opening up approximately $1.5 million in extra salary cap space. Though not a dead set signal that Minnesota planned to pursue a free agent signing, the restructure turned heads and refueled speculation that more roster additions might be in play.

That speculation became relatively moot, at least as far as Beckham was concerned, after the receiver did not name Minnesota among his top destinations. However, news of Beckham’s injury appears to have shifted the context of his free agency again, certainly affecting both when he will sign a deal and for how much. The new developments may also impact where the wideout lands, which potentially brings the Vikings back into the picture, assuming they still have interest.

Vikings Best-Suited NFL Team to Add Beckham at Playoff Time

There have been no reports linking Beckham to the Vikings since news of his injury status and correlating timeline broke earlier this week. But the longer the wideout stays unemployed, the more likely his list of preferred destinations is to expand.

Beckham already has relationships with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and No. 1 receiver Justin Jefferson, both having attended college at LSU. Minnesota has a quality quarterback in Kirk Cousins, a 10-2 record on the season and is going to host at least one playoff game. All of those qualities meet Beckham’s criteria. The question now is, will he meet theirs?

Adding a player mid-year is complicated enough, so doing it for the postseason seems, at best, impractical. But that’s not precisely the case with Beckham in Minnesota.

O’Connell ran the Los Angeles Rams offense last season and was able to incorporate Beckham into it both effectively and immediately. There is perhaps no place better suited to getting Beckham up to speed for the opening weekend of the playoffs than Minnesota. And if he’s healthy, Beckham offers the Vikings a second explosive option on the outside to pair with Jefferson.

Several dominoes would need to fall for the player and team to link up, but the potential of Beckham joining the Vikings for a postseason run is an interesting storyline to at least watch as the regular season draws to a close.