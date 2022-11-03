Vikings are ‘Guarded’ on Move for 3-Time Pro Bowler, Analyst Says

The Minnesota Vikings made away with a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end at the trade deadline in a deal for Detroit Lions star T.J Hockenson.

Hockenson, one of the best pass-catchers at his position and equally reliable as a run-blocker, should improve both aspects of the Vikings offense that hopes to continue to improve just eight games in on deploying head coach Kevin O’Connell’s scheme.

But what if this wasn’t the last move Minnesota could make this season?

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah revealed that the Vikings, which have the second-lowest available cap space in the league of $764,392, behind only the Buffalo Bills, didn’t have to restructure any contracts to fit Hockenson’s deal on the cap sheet.

It was projected the team would restructure at least one veteran deal to make a move at the trade deadline, however, those maneuvers remain on the table for another move down the line.

And while the trade deadline has come and gone, several prized free agents are waiting in the wings. One analyst speculated the Vikings could still be in on several free agents, including a three-time Pro Bowl receiver who could be the capstone to the offense’s ambitions of becoming a top-tier unit in the NFL.

Vikings are ‘Guarded’ on Move for Odell Beckham Jr.

Play

Can Minnesota Vikings land Odell Beckham Jr.? Minnesota Vikings reckless speculation on going after free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr; Kirk Cousins is embracing the winning and why he can change his narrative. Subscribe to our channel to the most entertaining Minnesota sports talk! Mackey & Judd on Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mackey-judd-on-skor-north-a-minnesota-sports-podcast/id583938622 Mackey & Judd on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/714nXaK355UU00ycUTx9fC The SKOR North app on Apple:… 2022-11-03T17:30:00Z

On a November 3 episode of the SKOR North podcast, Judd Zulgad speculated that Minnesota could still be in on the free-agent market as the team continues to ascend in its best start since 2009.

Atop the free-agent list is Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl last February. Beckham is expected to be fully recovered by late November or early December — with several teams already expressing their interest in the 29-year-old receiver.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said his organization would “be crazy” if they didn’t give him a look, while New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said his team would “consider” signing Beckham, according to SkySports.

However, Minnesota may have the most connections to Beckham than any other team.

O’Connell helped Beckham recapture his former glory after the star landed with the Los Angeles Rams for the final half of the 2021 regular season. Beckham and Justin Jefferson are like brothers, having known each other since they were teenagers. That’s not to mention the other LSU connections like Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter and Ed Ingram as well.

While some front offices and even players have advocated getting Beckham on their rosters, Zulgad, familiar with the Vikings front office, acknowledged they tend to stay hush when considering deals of this magnitude — evidenced by their trades for Hockenson and Jalen Reagor.

Adofo-Mensah has harped his diligence in entertaining every option to improve the team. A discussion about a star like Beckham, is bound to surface. And as Minnesota continues to roll and is positioned to play multiple home playoff games, a move for a free agent like Beckham is still in the cards even though the team hasn’t been as vocal as other contenders.

“The Vikings people are 100%, when it comes to this type of move, guarded,” Zulgad said. “So the Vikings are not going to throw their hat in the ring, even if privately it is.”

Defensive Tackle or Brandin Cooks are Also Vikings Targets

If the Vikings are out on Beckham, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks could be on the market soon and in consideration for Minnesota.

Cooks, a trade candidate at the deadline, missed a day of practice for undisclosed reasons and is not playing on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 3. He could very well be forcing his way out, much as Beckham did with the Cleveland Browns last season. Jordan Schultz reported the Vikings were “in the mix” on Cooks ahead of the trade deadline — and they could still strike if Cooks is released.

However, if Minnesota is confident with its offense the rest of the way, signing a defensive tackle remains a high priority, especially with Dalvin Tomlinson “week-to-week” with a right calf injury.

The Vikings were in talks with Ndamukong Suh throughout the offseason and have maintained contact with the veteran defensive tackle’s camp.