Vikings Make Final Decision on Former Starter’s Future After His Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh has denied the charges against him after an incident at a Miami nightclub landed him in jail last weekend.

Udoh was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence after a scuffle with security guards trying to restrain him after he was kicked out of the club.

The reason why he was kicked out of the club is what’s in contention currently.

Authorities claim that Udoh followed a woman into the restroom and refused to leave, per a police report obtained by the Pioneer Press.

However, Udoh, under the representation of his lawyer, has denied the charges, citing a key eyewitness who will help clear the Vikings lineman’s name.

Vikings Stand By Oli Udoh After Arrest Last Weekend

On Wednesday, October 26, Udoh’s lawyer Brian Bieber stated that Udoh “never followed a woman into the restroom and never prevented a woman from going anywhere.”

“I have personally verified that any allegation to the contrary is 100% false. In fact, the woman approached Oli that night and they had a cordial conversation, which ended in their exchanging phone numbers. She has since reached out to us and has confirmed the allegations are completely false,” Bieber said in a statement, per the Miami Herald. “Oli committed no crime whatsoever under Florida law, and we look forward to a speedy resolution of this case — one in which he never should have been arrested.”

The police report states that Udoh, after following the woman into the bathroom, was given “multiple chances to leave the bathroom” by a witness and “he refused” to leave, according to the Pioneer Press.

Udoh, who is back in Minnesota preparing for the Vikings’ Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, expressed his apologies about his ongoing legal issues.

“It’s unfortunate that the team has to see this,” Udoh said in a locker room interview Wednesday. “But I’m confident that when the truth comes out, my role will be the exact same as it was.”

The Vikings organization, after reviewing Udoh’s situation, is standing by the fourth-year player.

“Oli called me immediately Sunday morning,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in an October 26 press conference. “He has been very honest and open not only about the situation, but of some disappointment for forcing us to get that phone call. But the person and the player that I’ve gotten to know very well, I have a lot of confidence … that things will positively play out for Oli.

Oli Udoh’s Future With Vikings Remains Uncertain

While the Vikings are standing by Udoh, his future in Minnesota is uncertain amid the final year of his rookie contract.

A 2019 sixth-round pick, Udoh was the team’s starting right guard in 2021 but lost the job to third-round rookie Ed Ingram. Udoh has played just three offensive snaps and three special teams snaps — leaving little impression on either phase of the game this season.

Udoh will reach free agency in the offseason, and given his lack of involvement with the regime, he doesn’t make a strong case to receive any significant second deal with the Vikings.