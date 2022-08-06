Packers Fans Blast Vikings for ‘Classless’ Tweet

What was a tribute to Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr quickly took a turn for the worst.

Following the announcement of Barr’s signing with the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings’ Twitter account posted a thank you video dedicated to the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who spent a decade in Minnesota.

However, a certain highlight struck Green Bay Packers fans, whose frustrations ignited in the comments.

Things classless and championshipless organizations tweet pic.twitter.com/LK5kOW3HW5 — Dirty A-A-Ron (@Dirty_A_A_Ron) August 5, 2022

‘Making Us Look Bad’

Ten seconds into the tribute video, the infamous clip of Barr tackling Aaron Rodgers to the ground, ultimately ending Rodgers’ season after the Packers quarterback fractured his collarbone from the impact.

It’s been a sour point in Green Bay for years, as the Vikings went on to win the NFC North that season. And after three years of the NFC North title residing in Green Bay, Vikings fans take some joy in seeing Packers fans irked by the play.

Wow lots of Packers fans in the comments 🤣 appreciate your support guys! Good luck on the season 🙃 — Trevor (@hestness26) August 5, 2022

Of course, the Vikings’ lack of success in the Super Bowl became the immediate rebuttal, one fan writing “Injuring Aaron Rodgers was their ‘Super Bowl’.”

Injuring Aaron Rodgers was their "Super Bowl" — Joe Ojanen (@JoeFromStCloud) August 4, 2022

Another Packers fan echoed a similar sentiment, attacking the Vikings franchise calling it “pathetic.”

I see you included your proudest franchise moment in this. Pathetic franchise. Biggest bunch of losers in football. — OK (@KingPuh69) August 4, 2022

And while Packers fans will always feel the play was a cheap shot, at the time it was a legal hit. Barr was unpenalized on the hit, leaving his feet which set the force of his weight into Rodgers as both players hit the ground. The next offseason, the NFL added a rule that makes pass-rushers ending a play with their weight on a quarterback illegal. NFL referee Alex Kemp confirmed that it was Barr’s hit on Rodgers that prompted the rule.

It was completely legal at the time. Celebrating the fact that it ended in an injury is classless of the Vikings, though. — AJ Dillon's Left Quad (@DillonsLeftQuad) August 5, 2022

One Vikings fan was honest about the situation, tweeting, “Sheesh. Bad look. Delete this.”

“Lol the hit that broke Rodgers collarbone I’ll admit that highlight shouldn’t be in there,” another fan replied.

Lol the hit that broke Rodgers collarbone I'll admit that highlight shouldn't be in there — Adam (@AdamG507) August 5, 2022

To the Vikings defense, the Packers did butt their heads into what was seemingly an innocent thank you for Barr.

You’re the packers fan commenting on a Vikings post. Who’s the obsessed one really. 🪞 — SG_VIKES (@SG_MusicVikes) August 5, 2022

@SkolVikings1997 tweeted “Why did you show the play that injured Rodgers smfh? Making us look bad.” Under the context of the rules at the time, another Vikings fan argued there’s “nothing to be ashamed of” by playing the clip in the video.

The only ones who care about that play are Packers "owners." It was and always was a clean play…it's just unfortunate for them that A-Rodg got hurt. There's nothing to be ashamed of by playing it. — David Isaacs (@swede700) August 4, 2022

However, @SkolVikings1997 leveled with a Packers fan that a simple quarterback hit, shouldn’t have made the one-minute highlight video given the decade-long body of work Anthony Barr produced, including 17.5 sacks, 39 tackles for loss, seven fumble recoveries and five interceptions.

“I know it was a clean play but it was a meaningless play for Barr. No one puts a simple QB hit in a highlight video. I don’t really have much of a problem with it, but I hate constantly hearing packers fans call us a s***** fan base because we continue to replay and celebrate it,” @SkolVikings1997 replied.

“As a packers fan, I appreciate your viewpoint. It was a legal hit, but celebrating it in a highlight package when Barr certainly has actuals sacks against Rodgers is an awful look. And with the history, you know this was an intentional choice, which makes it worse,” a Packers fan said, replaying to @SkolVikings1997.