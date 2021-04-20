Patrick Peterson Comes Clean About PED Use, Fresh Start With Vikings

Patrick Peterson has come clean.

The longtime Arizona Cardinal, once the apex cornerback in the NFL, saw his reputation take a hit in 2019 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PED) and landing himself with a six-game suspension.

Peterson penned an emotional farewell to the Cardinals franchise and shared vulnerable details of the struggles he’s faced later in his career, which he hopes to reinvent with the Minnesota Vikings.

‘There Were Some Nights Where I Cried Myself to Sleep’

In an essay published by the Players Tribune, Peterson bid Arizona a fitting goodbye typical to the types of stories published by the platform.

But midway through the piece, Peterson addressed the low-hanging character critics that often face athletes who test positive for PEDs.

Here’s what he wrote:

Before Peterson’s violation, he had been one of the league’s most consistent cornerbacks, making eight consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and earning three All-Pro nods. He hadn’t missed a single game in his career.

A New Path in Minnesota

Peterson was exposed last season, ranking 90th out of 136 cornerbacks graded by Pro Football focus after committing the most penalties (12) out of any cornerback in the league. However, Peterson’s fit in the Cardinals scheme assumed he was still the same physical specimen he was out of college — not a 10-year veteran who’s approaching the age of 31.

He hopes coach Mike Zimmer can unlock the next stage of his 10-year career, which he hopes he can extend to 15 years.

“[Zimmer’s] reputation speaks for itself. The things he does with not only the defense but with defensive backs… Deion Sanders, Leon Hall, Terence Newman, Johnathon Joseph the list goes on and he’s able to further got those guys’ careers,” Peterson said in his first press conference as a Viking earlier this offseason. “Those guys played 13-14 plus years. Coach Zim has something that he’s given those guys to help repave their career for new heights.

“The coaching around here the atmosphere around here it was everything for me. It checked all the boxes,” Peterson added. “This team has nothing but a winning pedigree. And this is the organization I want to be around… I’m happy to be a part of it.”