Vikings’ Patrick Peterson Sends Jalen Ramsey Backstepping in Viral Twitter Debate

After attempting to claim his spot atop of the podium of greatest cornerbacks in NFL history, Los Angeles Rams cover man Jalen Ramsey quickly learned he’d have to make some room for debate.

The Super Bowl champion corner listed his playing resume of the past six seasons, suggesting no one else’s first six seasons could compare to his accolades. Ramsey tweeted on July 8, “Stack up my first 6 years in the league to ANY corner in HISTORY! 3x 1st team All Pro & 5x Pro bowler… who else did that?”

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Stack up my first 6 years in the league to ANY corner in HISTORY! 3x 1st team All Pro & 5x Pro bowler… who else did that? 👀 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 8, 2022

Several NFL corners chimed in, sparking a viral debate, and while Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was silent on social media, his resume did all the talking.

‘Respect the Greatness’

Replying to Ramsey’s original tweet, Richard Sherman countered that both he and Peterson could match up to Ramsey’s Pro Bowl and All-Pro resume.

“I think @P2 [Peterson] and I can join the conversation,” Sherman tweeted. “But you are the Standard right now! It’s your time! Shine!”

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

I think @P2 and I can join the conversation. But you are the Standard right now! Its your time! Shine! 26ints

3x 1st team All Pro

1x 2nd team All pro

4x pro bowl

Int leader 2013

SB champ https://t.co/BEI29MB26T — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 8, 2022

Ramsey replied, defending his stance but also gave respect to the elder corners, “100% y’all can! That’s greatness tho! In my opinion, y’all both HOF! My first 6 years compared to yours, I’m up 1 pro bowl but yo numbers crazy! My first 6 compared to P2, he up 1 pro bowl, but his 1st All Pro was as a returner, not cb. People should respect the greatness of all!”

100% y’all can! That’s greatness tho! In my opinion, y’all both HOF! My first 6 years compared to yours, I’m up 1 pro bowl but yo numbers crazy! My first 6 compared to P2, he up 1 pro bowl, but his 1st All Pro was as a returner, not cb. People should respect the greatness of all! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 8, 2022

Ramsey’s response showed the nuances of debating greatness — the weight of awards and stats — but carried an overall message of respect, including in a back and forth with Aqib Talib.

“I just want people to start respecting greatness all around,” Ramsey tweeted.

AND YOU WAS THAT DUDE TOO! I just want people to start respecting greatness all around. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 8, 2022

Peterson Hedges Super Bowl Ambitions With Vikings

Play

FREE AGENCY DECISION: PATRICK PETERSON ANNOUNCES HIS RETURN TO THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS!! Patrick Peterson details his free agency decision! #PatrickPeterson #PatrickPetersonFreeAgency #NFLFreeAgency #Vikings #NFLFreeAgency #NFLFreeAgency2022 #2022FreeAgency #2022NFLFreeAgency #NFLNews #NFLRumors #NFLBuzz #FreeAgency #NFL #AllThingsCovered SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL: youtube.com/allthingscovered Visit the CBS Sports Store to buy All Things Covered merch: store.cbssports.com/collectio… AUDIO 'All Things Covered' is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and wherever else you… 2022-03-30T22:37:20Z

Peterson’s emergence in the Ramsey-Sherman Twitter debate is evidence that the 32-year-old cornerback is Canton bound. However, like many great players, he still has winning a championship atop his list of career achievements.

Playing on an expiring contract last season, Peterson reached free agency in March and received offers from plenty of suitors, including the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

He opted to double down on his stay in Minnesota despite the change of regime and the firing of dubbed cornerbacks guru and head coach Mike Zimmer.

“It’s a good group of guys in the locker room, Harrison (Smith) being one of the ones I’m very close to with on the squad. I just felt it was right to be there and grind with those guys and try to all come together for that common goal, Peterson said on the All Things Covered podcast in March. “The team is stacked. Last year, we just couldn’t put it all together in certain situations we got better this year in the offseason by adding a great offensive mind in Kevin (O’Connell), adding a pass-rusher (Za’Darius Smith) to help Danielle (Hunter)… These guys are definitely trying to put the pieces in the right place. This is all on us: the players, the coaching staff to execute the best game plan possible to move forward and get some dubs.

“I can’t wait to get back up there. I just texted all the guys, and all the guys are excited I chose to stay put. It’s going to be a fun year and we got another crack at it.”