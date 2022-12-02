Patrick Peterson Doubles Down on Kyler Murray Comment: ‘Most People Are Afraid’

With his reputation in question, Minnesota Vikings veteran Patrick Peterson has attempted to clear his name.

Peterson made a statement on former Arizona Cardinals teammate Kyler Murray that came off as Peterson saying the Cardinals cornerback was selfish.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray, that’s just a matter of the fact,” Peterson said on the All Things Covered podcast on November 30.

Murray didn’t take Peterson’s words lightly, saying Peterson, who was a mentor to Murray in Arizona, should have talked with him in private and not slandered his name to help “grow his podcast.”

“This isn’t true,” Murray tweeted in response to Peterson. “You on some weird s*** @p2 [Peterson’s Twitter handle] you got my number, if you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or ‘mentor’ you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow.”

Asked about the situation with Murray, Peterson attempted to squash the “beef” and clarify what he meant, while also revealing that Murray may be the one going radio silent on his former mentor.

Vikings’ Patrick Peterson Strikes Down Beef With Kyler Murray

Play

Patrick Peterson says Kyler Murray only cares about HIMSELF #AllThingsCovered #KylerMurray #Cardinals #KliffKingsbury #PatrickPeterson #NFL #football #sports Former Cardinal Patrick Peterson comments on what's going on between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury. SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL: youtube.com/allthingscovered Check out All Things Covered merch at the CBS Sports Store. Use PROMO CODE "ALLTHINGSCOVERED20" for 20% off: store.cbssports.com/collections/all-things-covered?utm_source=youtube-description&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=all-things-covered AUDIO 'All Things Covered' is available on Apple… 2022-11-30T19:33:27Z

In a December 1 press conference, Peterson attempted to clear the air on his perceived tension with Murray, clarifying his comment.

“First of all, I don’t have any beef with Kyler Murray. (People said) oh, ‘Patrick blatantly disrespected Kyler.’ I didn’t do that. What I meant by my comment was, when you’re a franchise quarterback, you have to carry yourself a certain way. So if you’re having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of I energy you think that feeds off to your teammates? That’s what I meant about Kyler caring about himself, because he’s not putting the team first. When you make a bad throw, you’re coming off to the sideline, you’re dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don’t have any energy, no fire that we can win this game, how can we? That’s what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler,” Peterson said. “I didn’t mean no disrespect in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that I think can help him be a better football player in the long run. It is what it is at the end of the day.”

Asked if he had reached out to Murray, who said Peterson had his number, Peterson said he asked for the number from a former teammate and texted Murray but did not receive a response.

“I don’t have his number. I did reach out, I did get his number from an ex-teammate and text him. He didn’t reply to the text. I don’t know if that’s his number or whatever the case may be, but I do look forward to talking to him because I see a ton of talent in him,” Peterson said. “Those mannerisms are alarming. I’m just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him. It’s no secret, everybody sees it. You see it every time they’re on television. You see Kyler Murray pouting, cursing at the head coach, calling out the offensive scheme. I didn’t say that, he did.”

Vikings’ Patrick Peterson Hasn’t Stayed Silent on Cardinals

Play

Patrick Peterson reacts to REVENGE game vs. Cardinals and explains his PROBLEM with Steve Keim #allthingscovered #PatrickPeterson #SteveKeim #PatrickPetersonSteveKeim #Vikings #SKOL #Cardinals #RedSea #KylerMray #CallOfDuty #nfl #football #spots Patrick Peterson has some things he wants to get off his chest. The floor belongs to P2 as he breaks down the Vikings win against his former team, the Cardinals and notable moments during and after the victory. Pat P shares the… 2022-11-02T16:00:11Z

Peterson’s latest comments on Murray aren’t the first time he’s spoken his truth about his former team.

After beating the Cardinals in Week 8, Peterson went searching for Arizona general manager Steve Keim.

“Where is Steve Keim? Still running from me,” Peterson said with Cardinals best reporter Cameron Cox recording him on the field. “I need to see him person-to-person. Stop running! You said you was gonna call me back. Two years later…”

Patrick Peterson went off after the game. Here's his message to #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim… @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/VX5k3pmaJD — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 31, 2022

Peterson later detailed his exit from the Cardinals organization that he spent the past decade with, explaining the souring relationship that included leaving hate mail at his locker and ghosting him during free agency.