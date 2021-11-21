Vikings Update Status of CB Patrick Peterson Ahead of Packers Matchup

A move weeks in the making, the Minnesota Vikings activated Patrick Peterson to the 53-man roster Saturday after a four-week stint on the injured reserve list.

The #Vikings have activated @P2 from IR and activated S Myles Dorn to the active roster via COVID-19 replacement. pic.twitter.com/6p1F6DPgZX — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2021

Peterson, who was recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday — a welcomed return to the team’s most veteran cornerback.

His return should boost the Vikings’ pass defense, which is currently ranked 14th in yards allowed per game (238.5).

Fellow starting corner Bashaud Breeland is listed as questionable with a groin injury ahead of the Vikings-Packers noon kickoff, leaving the potential for second-year corner Cameron Dantzler to start opposite of Peterson.

2 Other Defensive Starters Return

Along with Peterson, the Vikings also expect linebacker Anthony Barr and safety Harrison Smith to return.

Barr has been battling a knee injury and has missed five games this season, most recently Week 10’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was not on Friday’s injury report.

Smith has missed the past two games after landing on the COVID-19 reserve list. Fourth-round rookie Camryn Bynum stepped up admirably in Smith’s stead, tallying 15 tackles, a sack and an interception.

Bynum boasts a 90.5 Pro Football Focus grade in his 166 snaps this season, and while he isn’t threatening to take Smith’s spot any time soon, he should remain in the rotation.

“We’ll just see how it goes,” coach Mike Zimmer said, per ESPN. “I think he’s done a good job, but Harrison’s a good player, so it’s nice to have somebody who can go in and spell him.”

Vikings Should Capitalize on Packers’ Injuries

After digging themselves in a hole to start the season, the Vikings (4-5) have a chance to climb to .500 with a win over the Packers (8-2), who are banged up entering the Week 11 matchup.

Starting running back Aaron Jones and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari are out with knee injuries. Allen Lazard, the team’s No. 2 wide receiver on the depth chart, is also listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Backup offensive lineman Wyatt Davis is the only Vikings player out on the team’s active roster.

Adam Thielen Milestone Ahead

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen could surpass a significant milestone on Sunday.

The Minnesota native currently has 447 career catches and is seven receptions away from surpassing Kyle Rudolph (453 receptions) for the sixth-most catches in franchise history.

That could prove difficult against a Packers defense that held Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks scoreless in a 17-0 victory last Sunday. The Packers defense is currently allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game (202.7).

The Vikings may instead try to exploit a more porous Packers run defense that is allowing 107.2 yards per game this season. Dalvin Cook racked up 264 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 2020 against the Packers and could have another heyday at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Vikings are currently a half-game out of the NFC playoffs and have a 40% chance of making the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight. A win in Week 11 would boost their odds to 62%.