Patrick Peterson Makes Final Decision on Future With Vikings

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has made his decision in free agency.

After teasing a potential exit on the All Things Covered podcast, Peterson said “he’s not going far.”

It turns out he’s here going anywhere. He’s here to stay.

“I won’t be going far,” Peterson said. “I’m going to stay put where I’m at. I’m going to stay put right here in Minnesota and run it back with the guys keep it in the North.”

Patrick Peterson announces his return to the Vikings #skol @P2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bW3glRggNF — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) March 30, 2022

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler added that he’s been growing his hair out this offseason, anticipating another winter in Minnesota and the Vikings.

“If you haven’t noticed, I haven’t had my hat off for the last 10 or 15 shows. I always have my hat on. I’ve been hiding it under the nest because I’ve been getting prepared for the cold so I can be like a lion and have a little protection from all the snow. Now I know what to look for in that tundra.”

Peterson signed with the Vikings last year on a one-year, $8 million deal that expired this offseason. He confirmed he’s agreed to another one-year deal.

“As long as I have the opportunity to play the game at a high level — give it all I got, help my teammates reach their full potential and all come together to get that common goal — that’s all that matters to me,” Peterson said.

Peterson Had Other Offers





Peterson choosing to stay with the Vikings comes as a surprise after the team signed three cornerbacks earlier this offseason in Chandon Sullivan, Nate Hairston and Tye Smith.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old cornerback revealed that he had plenty of interest in free agency, including the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

Peterson will bring a veteran presence to the Vikings locker room after ranking 63rd among cornerbacks that played a minimum of 20% of defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

‘The Team is Stacked’

Peterson’s decision ultimately came down to the bonds he built in 2021 after leaving his home of a decade in the Arizona Cardinals.

Beyond personal reasons, Peterson also sees that group is ready to compete this season with the additions and players retained.

“It’s a good group of guys in the locker room, Harrison (Smith) being one of the ones I’m very close to with on the squad. I just felt it was right to be there and grind with those guys and try to all come together for that common goal, Peterson said. “The team is stacked. Last year, we just couldn’t put it all together in certain situations we got better this year in the offseason by adding a great offensive mind in Kevin (O’Connell), adding a pass-rusher (Za’Darius Smith) to help Danielle (Hunter)… These guys are definitely trying to put the pieces in the right place. This is all on us: the players, the coaching staff to execute the best game plan possible to move forward and get some dubs.

“I can’t wait to get back up there. I just texted all the guys, and all the guys are excited I chose to stay put. It’s going to be a fun year and we got another crack at it.”