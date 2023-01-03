Vikings Star Blasts NFL Analyst for Damar Hamlin Reaction

The NFL world has been gripped by the medical emergency facing Buffalo Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed to the ground after briefly standing up following a tackle in the first quarter of the Bills’ Week 17 Monday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. The 24-year-old was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains in “critical condition” after he suffered “cardiac arrest” during the game, according to Buffalo’s update early Tuesday morning.

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The game was postponed by the NFL shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, with the top seed in the AFC playoffs on the line. However, any discussion of when the game would be made up has been met with widespread scrutiny while Hamlin’s condition remains critical.

Several NFL commentators came under fire for looking past the more pressing situation with Hamlin’s life on the line, most notably Skip Bayless, who with one tweet became the proverbial punching bag of the NFL — leading to Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson chiming in at Bayless’ tactlessness.

Around 9:30 p.m. Eastern time on January 2, minutes after the ambulance transporting Hamlin left Paycor Stadium, Bayless posted a twister of a tweet that took on multiple interpretations.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” Bayless tweeted.

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

The tweet went viral, garnering over 130 million views overnight, which made Bayless’ reaction unavoidable.

Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis responded “all u care about is football when damar hamlin’s life is at risk. coming from u i expected more. this tweet is not. u of all people should know better bro.”

Peterson echoed Revis’ sentiment, replying “Come on!!!”

Come on!!! — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 3, 2023

Earlier in the night, Bayless did offer a prayer for Hamlin and his family and also said how unprecedented the players’ reactions on the field were. However, his other tweet’s virality overshadowed his more humanizing reactions.

Beyond the outrage, there’s been even greater support for Hamlin.

Vikings Share Support for Damar Hamlin

After checking Bayless, Peterson pivoted quickly to sending his thoughts and prayers to Hamlin.

“Lord we ask for a miracle! 🙏🏾,” Peterson tweeted.

Lord we ask for a miracle! 🙏🏾 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 3, 2023

“Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family,” quarterback Kirk Cousins tweeted.

Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 3, 2023

Vikings Hall of Famer Cris Carter offered his prayers for Hamlin as well.

🙏 Damar — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 3, 2023

Adam Thielen and his wife, Caitlin, both took to Twitter to share and encourage others to pray for Hamlin.

Everyone please send a prayer 🙏🙏 https://t.co/BG9YhKTajR — Adam Thielen (@athielen19) January 3, 2023

Rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans tweeted “I am so sick and at a loss for words about this man.”

I am so sick and at a loss for words about this man — Akayleb Evans (@AkaylebEvans) January 3, 2023

Cornerback Kris Boyd woke up with Hamlin still on his mind.

“Damar Hamlin still in my thoughts and prayers,” Boyd tweeted. “Been on my mind heavy, all through the night and when I woke. Its saddening me… Pulling for him, man!”

Damar Hamlin still in my thoughts and prayers…Been on my mind heavy, all through the night and when I woke. Its saddening me…Pulling for him, man!❤️💙 — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) January 3, 2023

Beyond thoughts and prayers, the response to Hamlin has been magnifying.

Hamlin has a reputation as a community-oriented figure. He had numerous high-profile college offers but chose to attend the University of Pittsburgh to stay close to family.

As a rookie in 2021, Hamlin started a toy drive on Go Fund Me, writing at the time: “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact.”

The fundraiser, which had an initial goal of $2,500, surged in the hours following the on-field incident.

“The fundraiser topped $74,000 just one hour after Hamlin’s collapse and quickly grew to $2,033,270 just before 1 a.m. ET Tuesday,” CNN reported.

As of midday Tuesday, the fund has surpassed $4 million in donations from the public. If you’d like to donate or support Hamlin’s efforts, click here.