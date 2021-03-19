Patrick Peterson Makes Strong Statement on Joining Vikings

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson was relatively quiet over the past 24 hours since he agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro award winner was in the Bahamas when his deal reached a verbal agreement and likely didn’t have the same access to his social media that he would have had at home.

However, once he reentered the Twittersphere, Peterson made several updates to his social media account, which has nearly a half-million followers, that have fans electrified for the possibilities of 2021.

ALL the latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Peterson: ‘Back in That Purple & Gold’

Peterson, who played in purple and gold at LSU a decade ago re-posted artwork of him back in his college colors — but this time in a Vikings jersey.

He also changed his bio to “SKOL VIKINGS! New Chapter. Same Expectations” to go along with a new profile photo.

Justin Jefferson, whose brother, Jordan, was a quarterback at LSU when Peterson played there, is familiar with the former Cardinal — once tagging along at Tigers practices and in the locker room while he was a kid.

A reunion between Jefferson and Peterson seemed surreal on Thursday night, but as Peterson’s signing has set in, so has the excitement for the two to work together.

LEGGOOOO YOUNG BLOOD!! — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 19, 2021

He also interacted with a fan who has claimed to have already ordered a Peterson jersey before Peterson could even get one.

Wow they already got em ready? You bought to get them before me! 🤣😂 https://t.co/2Z8kJvLrZa — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 19, 2021

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Peterson Provides Veteran Expertise, Could Benefit With Mike Zimmer’s Mentoring

Jefferson will undoubtedly pick up some tips from Peterson this offseason when the two face off against each other in training camp. Peterson can also provide insight into an inexperienced cornerbacks group that needed a veteran.

Third-year cornerbacks Holton Hill and Mike Hughes were the most-experienced cornerbacks on the team last year. Hill was released before the season ended, meanwhile, Hughes suffered his second season-ending neck injury in as many years.

Peterson has been one of the most durable cornerbacks in the league, playing all 16 games in every season besides 2019. He has played the most snaps of any active cornerback in the NFL, which bodes well for Minnesota needing a consistent third cornerback to compliment 2020 third-round rookie Cameron Dantzler and 2020 first-round slot corner Jeff Gladney.

While Peterson has plenty to teach, he is also poised to learn a few things from cornerbacks guru and head coach Mike Zimmer. Peterson, who led all cornerbacks in the league with 12 penalties last season, is in the midst of a transition in his career.

Gone are the days where Peterson could shadow cornerbacks with his 4.31 40-speed. He’ll have to rely on technique and scheme to bounce back and make a possible return to the Pro Bowl for a ninth time in his career after missing out on making the team the past two seasons.

Zimmer worked wonders with Terence Newman, who also possessed elite speed earlier in his career, at the age of 37. With Peterson, turning 31 this summer, Zimmer could again get the most out of another veteran cornerback.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Connect with Trevor Squire on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.