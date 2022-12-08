Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning Sounds off on Vikings’ Kirk Cousins

Peyton Manning, much like he did when he was a child, is rooting for the quarterback in purple and gold this year.

Manning, who lived in Minnesota while his father, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, finished his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 1983 and 1984, told Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson that Minnesota was his favorite team back then.

Nearly four decades later, Manning is still a fan of the Vikings, and he likes their quarterback, a lot.

Kirk Cousins, leading Minnesota to a 10-2 start to the season, earned high praise from Manning, a man who Cousins modeled his game after when he was younger.

Peyton Manning Proud of Kirk Cousins, Hopes He Breaks Vikings’ Curse

In a December 7 Pioneer Press article, Manning praised Cousins for his aggressiveness, which has been tantamount to his NFL-leading six-game winning drives this season.

“I’m proud of Kirk,” Manning told Tomasson. “Kirk’s having a great year. … I’ve always enjoyed keeping up with Kirk and, boy, he’s playing well. … Kirk’s always made a lot of aggressive throws, likes to throw it down the field, likes to be aggressive on play action, and he’s getting the ball to his playmakers. [Wide receiver Justin] Jefferson’s having a great year. … It’s fun to watch. They’re playing really well.”

Currently the second seed in the NFC playoff picture, the Vikings are positioned to contend for a Super Bowl. The franchise has lost in all four Super Bowls it made from 1969 to 1976 before its four-decade drought in the big game. Manning hopes to see that end this season.

“(There’s) great history there in Minnesota,” Manning said. “They need to kind of break that curse. They went to four Super Bowls in an outdoor stadium and they haven’t been to one since they’ve gone indoors. It’s time to change that, and hopefully this will be a good year to get Minnesota back to the big game because there’s great history there. Hopefully, Kirk and them can stay on a run and get to Arizona this year [for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale on Feb. 12].”

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Had Peyton Manning’s Jersey on His Christmas List Growing Up

After hearing Tomasson relay Manning’s praise in a December 7 press conference, Cousins revealed that he had idolized Manning while growing up in the suburbs of Chicago.

“I remember walking through Woodfield Mall [in Schaumburg, Illinois] when I was like 9 years old, 10 years old, and wanting a Colts Peyton Manning jersey for Christmas that you see in the Champs Sports there just because that was a guy you watched going back to (college) in Tennessee,” Cousins said. “I felt like the way I wanted to play the position when I was in middle school and high school was like him. Decisive, accurate, smart, trying to be a step ahead of the defense.”

In his 11th season, Cousins is coming into his own in trying to stay ahead of defenses. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has entrusted Cousins with more pre-snap checks and audibles than the past regime.

“Kevin has empowered me so much; this team has empowered me so much,” Cousins said after throwing three touchdowns in a win over the New England Patriots on November 24. “The guys have just been tremendous. I can’t say enough about the way that they have had my back after these interceptions, support me all week long, support me pregame in the locker room. Adam [Thielen] came over to me before we kicked off in the locker room and pulled me aside and shared an encouraging word. At times it almost brings me to tears the way these guys support me and have my back. It really adds to the fun of playing and working together.”