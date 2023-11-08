Vikings Sign Former Steelers QB After Several Injuries

The Minnesota Vikings made a necessary move for Week 10, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan on Wednesday, November 8.

A University of Minnesota alum, Morgan lands on the practice squad with the Vikings down to just Josh Dobbs and Sean Mannion to facilitate practice this week. None were with the team a month ago.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is in concussion protocol after a hit he took last week. Nick Mullens (back) is eligible to return from the injured reserve list but doesn’t appear to be ready.

Dobbs was named the starter this week as part of the Vikings’ plans to move on without Kirk Cousins following his season-ending Achilles injury on October 29. Dobbs was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals at the league’s October 31 trade deadline.

Kevin O’Connell said if Hall can clear concussion protocol in time he could back up Dobbs. Otherwise, Mannion is a likely candidate to be elevated off the practice squad on Sunday.

Minnesota released defensive tackle Sheldon Day to make room for Morgan, who joins the team for a second time this season. The Vikings signed him to the practice squad on October 5 after Mullens’ back injury in Week 5. Minnesota released Morgan the following week on October 10.

Tanner Morgan Becoming a Familiar Call for Vikings

Morgan is the winningest quarterback in University of Minnesota history, winning 33 of 47 starts in five seasons with the Golden Gophers. Morgan also owns the highest career pass efficiency rating (151.0) and completion percentage (62.2) and is second all-time in yards passing (9,454) and touchdowns passing (65).

He was selected eighth overall by the Michigan Panthers in the USFL draft but opted to take his chances in the NFL this spring. Morgan went undrafted but landed with the Steelers for training camp. He was released on August 28.

Since then, Morgan has remained close to his college campus as a volunteer analyst for his former coach P.J. Fleck, according to the Star Tribune. Fleck offered high praise for Morgan, who Fleck believes has a future in coaching.

O’Connell echoed that message after the Vikings released him after his week of helping in practice ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I do want to thank Tanner Morgan for his short time here,” O’Connell said after the Vikings released him in October, per Vikings.com. “He’s already started his coaching career over there at the U (University of Minnesota), appreciate Coach Fleck letting him take a couple days to come join us, and what an impressive kid. He’s got a heck of a future ahead of him, for sure.”

Vikings Test Future at QB With Josh Dobbs

While the Vikings have maintained flexibility in deciding their future at quarterback, Minnesota gets a taste of the possibilities beyond Cousins.

Dobbs’ mobility is one trait Cousins doesn’t have, and it was evident the difference it can make. Dobbs, playing without throwing a single ball in practice, took off with his legs when the picture in front of him was muddy.

He converted a fourth-and-7 on his final game-winning drive and led the team with 66 yards rushing in Sunday’s 31-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

While his processing, accuracy and passing are more important long-term, Dobbs has time to pick up the offense the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota gets a look at what O’Connell can do with a more mobile quarterback — which could be on the table in the draft next spring.