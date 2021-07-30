Straight Bass, Homie: Vikings’ Randy Moss Hooks Fish to Honor Minnesota Sports Legend [LOOK]

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Randy Moss brought a spin of his coveted “straight cash, homie” catchphrase to Lake Minnetonka on Wednesday.
Moss hosted the inaugural Straight Bass Classic in honor of legendary Minnesota sports journalist Sid Hartman, who passed away at the age of 100 last October.
Joined by six Vikings Legends and a handful of other acclaimed Minnesota sports stars, Moss and company competed in a friendly fishing tournament followed by a luncheon where the stars shared their favorite memories of Hartman.
An upcoming online auction will accompany the event to raise funds for the DYRK1A Syndrome International Association. Hartman’s 20-year-old grandson, Quintin, has faced numerous health problems caused by the extremely rare genetic condition, per Vikings.com‘s Craig Peters.
Here’s a shot the Star Tribune captured of Moss, wearing a custom “straight bass, homie.” T-shirt and holding one of his catches of the day.
Moss Joined by Vikings Legends
Moss may be the most famous member of his fishing crew, but his supporting cast was just accustomed to the cameras.
Moss was joined by fellow Vikings Legends Daunte Culpepper, Jake Reed, Robert Smith, Scott Studwell, Pete Bercich and Todd Bouman. They were also joined by former Minnesota Twins Joe Mauer and Al Newman, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and former Golden Gophers and Minnesota Timberwolves big man John Thomas.
Bouman and Studwell won the competition, reeling in 14 pounds, 8 ounces. Thomas hauled in the biggest single bass at 4 pounds, 2 ounces, per Vikings.com.
For a Good Cause
Hartman’s son, Chad, was in attendance at the luncheon and shared Quintin’s story with those in attendance.
“Quintin had some health challenges right from the start. We couldn’t quite figure out what was going on, and we were surrounded by great doctors and great help,” Chad Hartman said, per Vikings.com. “His heart stopped at one point, and he couldn’t feed. He had awful reflux and was in and out of the hospital over and over again, and we just couldn’t figure out what was going on.
“We have so many categories to place individuals in due to health issues. Quintin was unknown, in this different category, and it was an incredible challenge, but it was also the most amazing fortune I’ve lived,” Hartman added. “There are people in this room who are heroes to so many people. I have one hero in my life, and that’s [Quintin]. The pain he has had to deal with, the surgeries he’s had to deal with. He’s on the autism spectrum, but every single day is happy and kind. He suffers seizures and had leg surgery four years ago and couldn’t walk for six months.”
Moss wrapped up the ceremony by promoting the cause and reminding everyone why they came together for the fishing trek.
“At the end of the day, when you come together for a great cause like this and just hear the stories, you feel the emotions in the room,” Moss said. “I think it’s great to be a part of something like this and to be able to raise money for the DYRK1A foundation. It’s always great to be part of a great cause, and to come up here and honor Sid Hartman, that’s what I like.”
To support the cause, visit the DYRK1A Syndrome International Association‘s website.