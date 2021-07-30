Straight Bass, Homie: Vikings’ Randy Moss Hooks Fish to Honor Minnesota Sports Legend [LOOK]

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Randy Moss brought a spin of his coveted “straight cash, homie” catchphrase to Lake Minnetonka on Wednesday.

Moss hosted the inaugural Straight Bass Classic in honor of legendary Minnesota sports journalist Sid Hartman, who passed away at the age of 100 last October.

Joined by six Vikings Legends and a handful of other acclaimed Minnesota sports stars, Moss and company competed in a friendly fishing tournament followed by a luncheon where the stars shared their favorite memories of Hartman.

An upcoming online auction will accompany the event to raise funds for the DYRK1A Syndrome International Association. Hartman’s 20-year-old grandson, Quintin, has faced numerous health problems caused by the extremely rare genetic condition, per Vikings.com‘s Craig Peters.

Here’s a shot the Star Tribune captured of Moss, wearing a custom “straight bass, homie.” T-shirt and holding one of his catches of the day.

Moss Joined by Vikings Legends

Moss may be the most famous member of his fishing crew, but his supporting cast was just accustomed to the cameras.

Moss was joined by fellow Vikings Legends Daunte Culpepper, Jake Reed, Robert Smith, Scott Studwell, Pete Bercich and Todd Bouman. They were also joined by former Minnesota Twins Joe Mauer and Al Newman, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and former Golden Gophers and Minnesota Timberwolves big man John Thomas.

Bouman and Studwell won the competition, reeling in 14 pounds, 8 ounces. Thomas hauled in the biggest single bass at 4 pounds, 2 ounces, per Vikings.com.

For a Good Cause

Hartman’s son, Chad, was in attendance at the luncheon and shared Quintin’s story with those in attendance.